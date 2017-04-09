Historic Event for Artists to Take Place in San Diego

The convention has a faculty of 70 of the world’s top artists on its stages, and faculty members will also paint outdoors, instructing others and working with them on their paintings.

Close to 1,000 artists will gather in San Diego April 24-28 at the Sheraton Marina Hotel for the Plein Air Convention & Expo. This a gathering of outdoor painters, commonly referred to as “plein air painters,” based on the French term "en plein air," which has come to mean painting outdoors.

The artists will paint together each day and will break the world’s record for the most plein air painters painting simultaneously in one place at one time. The earlier world’s record was broken at last year’s event in Tucson, when there were 900 painters. San Diego will be the home of the new world record, with about 950-1,000 painters.

Painting locations include Balboa Park, Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, Cabrillo National Monument, and Point Loma.

Painters will attend indoor painting instruction sessions each day, via four different stages focused on water media, pastel, oil painting, and urban sketching. The convention has a faculty of 70 of the world’s top artists on its stages, and faculty members will also paint outdoors, instructing others and working with them on their paintings.

An art show featuring the faculty and many of the attendees will be held on April 26 and 27 at the Sheraton Marina; the show and sale is open to the public from the hours of 8 am to 9 pm. The show will feature plein air and studio paintings from over 150 different artists.

An Expo Hall of art supplies is also a big part of the event. It contains 35 booths selling art supplies, paints, canvas, easels, lighting, frames, and other art-related materials. The Expo Hall is open to the public on April 26 and 27 from 8am to 4 pm.

Though the convention is sold out, local artists wishing to attend should check at the registration desk in case a seat has opened up. More can be learned at http://www.pleinairconvention.com.

Press Note: Press entry can be arranged for photos and video.