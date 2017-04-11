“I have always been a believer that successful email marketing involves delivering the right messaging to the right audience at the right time…The expertise cleverbridge brought to the table was instrumental in making this a reality.”

cleverbridge, a provider of global commerce, billing and payment solutions, announces Acronis has expanded its relationship with cleverbridge to continue driving recurring revenue for its award-winning line of personal backup software. A cleverbridge client since 2008, Acronis recently added cleverbridge’s managed email marketing services to help launch new products, create new revenue opportunities, and nurture long-term customer relationships.

After utilizing cleverbridge’s ecommerce solutions to grow its customer base to over 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses in over 145 countries, Acronis decided in 2016 to implement a subscription model to increase recurring revenue streams, customer lifetime value and convenience for its customers. In addition, Acronis added cleverbridge’s managed email marketing services to deliver a customized email program that engages its customers and drives global sales. Since the email program is integrated with the cleverbridge subscription billing platform, Acronis is able to leverage real-time customer data to issue personalized, targeted email communications that maximize free trial conversions, signups, renewals, in-app registrations and more.

“I have always been a believer that successful email marketing involves delivering the right messaging to the right audience at the right time,” said Neil Wilczek, Acronis’ Director of Ecommerce Business Development. “This is how we approached our transition to subscriptions, enhancing message personalization and optimizing the overall user experience. The expertise cleverbridge brought to the table was instrumental in making this a reality.”

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Acronis and help them tap into the benefits of a customized email marketing program and recurring revenue streams with subscriptions,” said Christian Blume, CEO, cleverbridge. “Subscription businesses must constantly be evolving in order to keep up with the new ways customers prefer to shop for and access products and services. Acronis has always done just that, which underlines their commitment to continuously delivering valuable experiences to customers.”

