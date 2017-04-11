Receiving this recognition emphasizes that value and demonstrates how our solutions enable customers to increase responsiveness, grow revenues and reduce operating costs.

Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced the company was named a “Leader” in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Content Management -- Transactional Content Services, Q2 2017 report.

The Company was recognized for allowing customers to address a broad set of process and content rich applications built on Kofax Perceptive Content™, with the report stating: “Vertical expertise allows Kofax to deliver a number of packaged solutions for complex industry requirements in the public sector, healthcare, higher education and insurance, among others."

Kofax was also recognized for the integration between the Kofax TotalAgility® platform and its case management and content management products, allowing customers to adapt and refine processes.

In The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Content Management -- Business Content Services, Q2 2017, Kofax was recognized as a “Strong Performer” and noted for its continued investment in mobile frameworks in order to deliver richer application development capabilities to clients and partners.

The report also noted Kofax’s client satisfaction, stating: “Customers report a high degree of satisfaction with overall customer service, as well as workflow capabilities.”

Supporting Quotes

"We believe being positioned as a leader in the Forrester Wave for ECM Transactional Content Services report and as a strong performer in the ECM Business Content Services report underscores our commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions that allow their businesses to run in a more efficient manner,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “Receiving this recognition emphasizes that value and demonstrates how our solutions enable customers to increase responsiveness, grow revenues and reduce operating costs."

About Kofax

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, higher education, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

