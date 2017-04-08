Puroast is the Grower's Coffee™ - coffee with a uniquely rich, smooth taste, much lower acid and an antioxidant boost. We are thrilled to be first-to-market with a low acid cold brew coffee, and with Kroger Stores to join with us in introducing it to the American consumer, says CEO Kerry Sachs.

Puroast® Coffee’s new product, Cold Brew Coffee Pods™, are the perfect combination of innovation and quality making for an ultra-smooth cup of Cold Brew coffee, yet with the low acid and high antioxidants Puroast’s regular brew is famous for.

Puroast® Cold Brew Coffee Pods™ allow customers to make one cup to one gallon of the best tasting cold brew on the market. All coffee consumers, but especially those who prefer a coffee that is lower in acid will find Puroast® Cold Brew Coffee Pods™ a great cold beverage for the home, office, or to take on the road. Kroger and their affiliated banners throughout the United States continue to innovate and create first-rate shopping experiences for their customer and Puroast feels Kroger is the ideal retailer to rollout with.

“We are thrilled to be first-to-market with a low acid cold brew coffee, and with Kroger Stores to join with us in introducing it to the American consumer,” says CEO Kerry Sachs. Sachs adds, “we’ve had a great response with cold brew at the Puroast coffeehouse venues, and are confident Kroger shoppers will experience the same great flavor and feeling, with this innovative home brew product.”

Extensive research has been conducted on Puroast to confirm its health attributes, most notably, at the University of California, Davis. Dr. Taka Shibamoto led a team that discovered Puroast Coffee has on average 70% less acid than leading roasted coffee brands, and 7 times the antioxidants of green tea. “I find it quite significant that Puroast has such lower acid levels, and at the same time higher antioxidant levels, only as a result of roasting with no artificial treatments or ingredients,” says Dr. Shibamoto. He further says, “I believe this is an important product for the American and international consumer, as it provides a health benefit without compromising flavor.” Puroast will be expanding its studies to explore comparative flavor qualities.

You can find Puroast® Coffee products at most Kroger, Dillon’s, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, QFC, Smiths, Bakers, and all other Kroger banners.