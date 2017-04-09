FR Conversions Introduces America’s First Crew Cab ProMaster Van Upfit

There is a giant demand for specialized vehicles nowadays.

FR Conversions (http://frconversions.com) recently introduced America’s first Crew Cab ProMaster Van Upfit designed to simplify the work of businesses with complex transport needs. Over the past decade general contractors and similar trades have been evolving at a rapid pace. There is a heavy push towards specialization and electricians, plumbers and similar expert maintenance teams are being contracted at a record rate. Efficiency in not only the actual work, but how teams and tools are organized and transported is bringing some exciting changes to the overall industry.

The notion of transport has historically been secondary for many general contractors. Concerned principally with tools and teams, getting to the job site was always more important than how they arrived. But that is changing and reducing transportation costs are now taking a front seat. The auto sector is getting “smarter” with advanced technology integration and autonomous driving. The same is true on the contracting side, but at the space and design level. “We got into this business out of frustration,” said Eliyahu Rosenbloom, President of FR Conversions. “There is a giant demand for specialized vehicles nowadays, but how do you supply that in a cookie-cutter way?” Basically, you can’t.

The FR Conversions ProMaster van upfit (http://frconversions.com/commercial-utility-vehicle-conversion/) streamlines the work of two vehicles into one with a range of features:



Seating for up to 6 crew members.

Innovative cargo platform with heavy equipment roll-on, roll-off capability.

Aside from the more technical features, FR Conversions brings a personalized approach to each conversion order. Their 150,000-square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is open to the public, recognizing that not every conversion van is apt for every industry. We are proudly working with Chrysler as a provider of conversion solutions. As streamlining operations into one, “smart” commercial van is the preferred direction of contracting services nationwide.