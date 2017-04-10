Winona Health recently launched a telepsychiatry program in their outpatient department as part of a partnership with InSight Telepsychiatry.

Telepsychiatry is the application of telemedicine to the specialty field of psychiatry. The term typically describes the delivery of psychiatric assessment and care through secure videoconferencing.

Winona Health’s outpatient telepsychiatry program increases access to psychiatric appointments for people in the Winona community seeking mental health treatment. There are more than 4,600[1] health professional shortage areas (HPSAs) in the U.S. today, and in Minnesota, only 30 percent[2] of mental health HPSAs are met.

Patients who have received treatment through the new telepsychiatry program have praised this delivery of care in post-appointment surveys, noting the ease of use of the technology and satisfaction with InSight provider, Dr. Arshad Siddiqui.

“This new program is essential in providing the best quality care to our mental health patients,” said John Rislove, Co-Director of Inpatient Medical Services at Winona Health. “We have 100 percent approval ratings for the new telepsychiatry program so far, which attests to the quality and effectiveness of care Winona and InSight’s Dr. Arshad Siddiqui provides.”

In the survey, 90 percent of patients surveyed reported that they were “Comfortable” or “Very Comfortable” with the telemental health technology they used and 100 percent planned to return to the service. Additionally, 98 percent of respondents reported that their treatment by Dr. Siddiqui and the onsite staff was either “Very Good” or “Good.”

Over 50 percent[3] of adults in Minnesota with a mental illness do not receive treatment or counseling. The telepsychiatry program at Winona has provided care for over 200 patient visits since December.

“We’re excited to supplement Winona Health’s current system of mental health care in the treatment and support of individuals in the Winona community,” said Geoffrey Boyce, executive director of InSight Telepsychiatry. “Our goals are to maintain the high quality of care we’ve seen so far while continuing to increase access to psychiatry through our partnership.”

About Winona Health

Winona Health is a community-owned, not-for-profit healthcare system nestled among the bluffs along the Mississippi River in picturesque Winona, Minn. The healthcare system provides comprehensive care for individuals through all stages of life. In addition to a primary care and multi-specialty clinic in Winona, Winona Health has a primary care clinic in Rushford, Minn. Winona Health also provides care for the community through its 99-bed hospital and senior services including assisted living, long-term care and hospice services. For more information about Winona Health, visit http://www.winonahealth.org.

About InSight Telepsychiatry

InSight is the leading national telepsychiatry service provider organization with a mission to increase access to quality behavioral health care through telehealth. InSight’s behavioral health providers bring care into any setting on an on-demand or scheduled basis. InSight has 18+ years of telepsychiatry experience and is an industry thought-leader. More information can be found at http://www.InSightTelepsychiatry.com.

