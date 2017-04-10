Morgan’s Pier will continue with its tradition of chef-driven cuisine, extensive cocktail and craft beer lists, and entertainment every night, with additional programs rolling out for 2017 as well.

Each season, Morgan’s Pier, Philadelphia’s seasonal backyard beer garden along the Delaware River Waterfront, invites a different renowned chef to take over the kitchen with their own version of a chef-hosted cookout, combining casual eats with celebrated expertise. Like last year, the menu has two main offerings: a roundup of creative, shareable American classics with the revival of favorites from previous seasons; and a featured section with more eclectic dishes from our Chefs-in-Residence. This year, the Chef’s menu will focus on unique ingredients from urban farms to complement simple summertime snacks.

Known for their passion of hyper-seasonal, locally sourced foods and their collaborative approach to cooking, D’Egidio and Griffiths are ideal heirs to Morgan’s Pier’s Chef-in-Residence tradition. Having paid their dues working under executive chefs such as Eli Kulp of Fork and Jonathan Cichon at Lacroix Restaurant at the Rittenhouse (where the two met), they have earned the respect and admiration of Philadelphia’s culinary community. That respect has continued to grow with the success of their critically acclaimed restaurants, helm and south helm, emerging as leaders of the new generation of Philadelphia chefs.

When asked what drew D'Egidio and Griffiths to work at the Pier they answered, “We came together almost every Sunday last year with our kids and already feel connected to the space. The scale and seasonal nature of Morgan’s Pier will allow us to expand our relationship with local farmers and purveyors.” The Chefs-in-Residence menu will be rotate throughout the season with vegetable centric items which can be ordered as single item or as a tasting of three.

Other menu items D’Egidio and Griffiths are excited about are their “easy to eat” Brown Sugar Glazed Ribs - slow cooked and marinated with brown sugar, whole grain mustard and garlic; as well as a shrimp roll sandwich with roasted red pepper aioli and cucumber. You can pair either of these items with a side of Tempura Fried Leeks topped with cheddar and citrus yogurt. They also plan to use chocolate cherry tomatoes in several of their dishes, as they are one of their favorite summer vegetables.

Last year’s popular chef’s table – a 20-person, intimate dinner on the second level crow’s nest will be available for booking all season again. Diners can enjoy the same breathtaking views but with new items from our chefs, for a family-style meal such as Dry Aged Duck paired with a Duck Confit Panzanella Salad. Morgan’s Pier will continue with its tradition of chef-driven cuisine for al fresco dining, extensive cocktail and craft beer lists, and entertainment every night, with additional programs rolling out for 2017 as well.

On deck for the 2017 season, will be our ice cream custard and agua fresca stand, a draft wine and cocktail system, as well as distinctive tensile tulip umbrellas. Adult milkshakes will be available at the ice cream custard stand including flavors such as a Salted Caramel Bourbon Shake or the “Shake-Tini,” a spin on the classic French Martini.

New events to get excited about include: monthly Yappy Hour Fundraisers with the PSPCA, Workshop Nights on Mondays featuring Beaucycled and Pretty in Paint, Game Night on Tuesdays with chances to win at bingo, quizzo and baggo; as well as Dueling Pianos and acoustic performances on Sundays. Returning events include: Monthly Mini Beer Fests featuring local craft beer tastings, special Wednesday performances by the Sensational Soul Cruisers, Thursday Band Nights, and DJs playing all weekend long.

In the sixth season of Chefs-in-Residence at the Pier, D’Egidio and Griffiths join an exclusive club of decorated chefs who have personalized the summer cookout theme. Below are some of the more memorable plates from all five years’ alumni:

(2016) Jim Burke | owner and executive chef of critical darling JAMES; reconcepted Daniel Boulud’s DB Bistro Moderne | Gnocchi Gratinata & Fisherman’s Stew

(2015) Nicholas Elmi | winner of Top Chef Season 11; owner of Laurel, rated 2015 #1 restaurant in Philadelphia | Grilled Kombu Cured Rib Eye & Lobster Roll

(2014) David Gilberg | owner of critically acclaimed Portuguese BYOB Koo Zee Doo in Northern Liberties | Piri Piri Chicken & Elote Corn

(2013) George Sabatino | named “Best of Philly” best chef; executive chef at Stateside, rated 2013 #1 restaurant in Philadelphia | Hamburger in Liquid Nitrogen, Cheesy Kale Croquettes

(2012) David Katz | executive chef at Fitler Square’s MéMé, earning a three bell review from The Philadelphia Inquirer | Watermelon Feta Salad, Snack Bacon

About Morgan’s Pier:

Morgan’s Pier is an outdoor restaurant against the backdrop of the Delaware River Waterfront. Named after George C. Morgan, the first person to cross the Ben Franklin Bridge, the “backyard beer garden” on Columbus Boulevard is an ideal summer spot. In its inaugural season, Morgan’s Pier received the 2012 Excellence on the Waterfront Honor Award for Commercial Design from The Waterfront Center. It has also been selected as Philadelphia Magazine’s “Best of Philly” winner for several categories in recent years, including Best Backyard Burger and Best Dance Spot. In 2015, Buzzfeed named Morgan’s Pier the most popular bar in Pennsylvania. Launching the 2017 season on April 20, Morgan’s Pier is open Monday through Friday 4pm - 2am; Saturday and Sunday 11am - 2am. For more information, call 215-279-7134 or visit http://www.morganspier.com.