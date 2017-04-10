This partnership with Salesforce Commerce Cloud allows those companies to provide the omnichannel user experience their clients expect without putting unwanted risk and compliance burdens on the business.

Sovos, a leading provider of software that helps global brands reduce the burden and risk of tax compliance, today announced that it has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, as part of the world’s #1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Sovos provides Salesforce Commerce Cloud clients complete and accurate tax rules and rates, helping Commerce Cloud customers grow their businesses online without introducing sales tax and value added tax (VAT) compliance risks and enabling them to accelerate time to market with new products, improve consumer engagement and grow their business into new geographies faster than before.

Trusted by many of the world’s top retail brands, Sovos is built for the complexity of enterprise organizations. Its certified Commerce Cloud integration gives users the accuracy, stability and security needed to run a global ecommerce business in a rapidly changing and dynamic indirect tax environment that is placing increased pressure on retailers to be the tax collector for local regulators seeking to capture increased revenue from online sellers.

The certified integration provides real-time sales tax and VAT calculation within Commerce Cloud sites, handling thousands of unique product codes, complex checkout scenarios, multiple stores, item-level exemptions and discounts.

The Salesforce Partner Program is the industry’s largest enterprise cloud partner program, empowering consultants, ISVs, digital agencies and other partners to drive customer success using the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform. Through a combination of business, technology and marketing benefits, and the world’s largest business app marketplace – the AppExchange – the Salesforce Partner Program helps partners of all sizes and industries build successful businesses leveraging the Salesforce Platform.

“As top brands turn to omnichannel models to grow, tax compliance becomes exponentially more complicated and risky,” said Matt Walsh, Vice President of Tax at Sovos. “This partnership with Salesforce Commerce Cloud allows those companies to provide the omnichannel user experience their clients expect without putting unwanted risk and compliance burdens on the business.”

“Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, Sovos is joining the world’s largest community of cloud partners committed to innovating on the Salesforce Platform and driving customer success.”

About Sovos

Sovos is a leading software solution for tax compliance and business-to-government reporting. Trusted by leading global retail brands, Sovos combines an accurate and complete regulatory analysis with stable and secure cloud software that provides the scalability and transactional performance needed by top online sellers to reduce the burden and risk of compliance wherever their businesses operate around the world.

Salesforce, Salesforce Platform and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.