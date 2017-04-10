Family celebrates mom for Mother's Day along the beaches of Destin, Florida "We’ve been welcoming travelers to the beach for more than 30 years, and large vacation rental homes are ideal for gathering many generations under one roof," said Newman-Dailey CEO Jeanne Dailey.

Mother’s Day is May 14, 2017, and many families are searching for gift ideas for mom. While Mother’s Day flowers and "the world's best mom" coffee mug are often on the list, what mom really wants is to relax and spend time with family. One of the top destinations to relax and celebrate is Florida’s Emerald Coast. In fact, Lonely Planet Guidebooks ranked the Emerald Coast among the “Best in the U.S. – Destinations you need to see in 2017.” In celebration of Mother’s Day, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is offering the “Mother’s Day Beach Town Package”*, featuring 10 percent off Destin vacation rentals for stays of three nights or more from April 29 through May 19, 2017 and a free gift for mom.

“We have many moms on our team and they all agree that time at the beach with their kids and grandkids is the best Mother’s Day gift they can receive,” said Newman-Dailey Founder & CEO Jeanne Dailey. “We’ve been welcoming travelers to the beach for more than 30 years, and large vacation rental homes are ideal for gathering many generations under one roof. Moms enjoy having plenty of space within the home to spend time together, while spending lazy days at the beach.”

In addition to the 10 percent discount on Destin vacation rentals, Newman-Dailey is providing mom a free autographed, hard-cover copy of the novel, “Beach Town,” by New York Times best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews. In addition, Newman-Dailey helps families stretch their budget with the “Be Free Bundle,” providing guests complimentary passes to activities and attractions as well as free movie rentals and complimentary seasonal beach service, including two chairs and an umbrella for each full day of the stay. The Be Free Bundle also includes special offers and discounts at area shops, restaurants, activities and local services.

While visiting Florida’s Emerald Coast, there are plenty of Mother’s Day activities and Destin events planned. From the Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise aboard the Solaris Yacht to the annual ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival (May 13-14) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin during the day to the Stoked Show starring comedy hypnotist, Terry Stokes, at HarborWalk Village and Maximum Magic, featuring Noah and Heather Wells, at Fudpucker’s performed in the evenings, there is no shortage of activities and entertainment for visiting families.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed South Walton and Destin vacation rentals, ranging from spacious beach rental homes to Gulf-front Destin condos. The Mother’s Day Beach Town Special Offer*, featuring the free book and 10 percent off Destin vacation rentals, is available with three nights or more from April 29 through May 19, 2017 (*some restrictions apply). Use promo code: LUVMOM17. To learn more or book, visit DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. for more than 30 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and earned the BBB’s 2015 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. In addition, Newman-Dailey was voted the “Best Vacation Rental Company” and “Best Property Management Company” by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.