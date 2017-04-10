The HERO Initiative by Accelovance There’s no shortage of outsourcing options for therapy developers, but too many of those options simply aren’t viable for sponsors in the early phase. - Steve Trevisan, President & CEO of Accelovance

The initiative, called HERO—short for “Helping Early Research in Oncology”—presents a rare opportunity for small pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms, according to Stephen J. Trevisan, President and CEO.

“We launched HERO because we recognized a pattern of needs among prospective sponsors,” said Trevisan. “There’s no shortage of outsourcing options for therapy developers, but too many of those options simply aren’t viable for sponsors in the early phase.”

Other CROs, said Trevisan, often mold their early phase oncology programs as “feeders” to late-phase research, which results in lack of attention to budding research. By focusing exclusively on early phase oncology research, “we can provide the resources and attention that promising new oncology therapies deserve.”

HERO is replete with the kind of resources, services and functional areas usually accessible to more mature oncology research programs. HERO sponsors receive a dedicated early phase oncology team, and access to one of the industry’s most robust patient recruitment networks. As a result, start-ups can be achieved in as little as 8 weeks—half the time of the industry average.

The branding of the program is no coincidence. Accelovance leadership challenged staff, via contest, to come up with a name that represents the spirit of the organization and the goals of the program. After considerable discussion, and a vote, the winning name turned out to be HERO—short for “Helping Early Research in Oncology.”

“HERO is an appropriate name,” said Dr. Harish Dave, Chief Medical Officer. “In talking with colleagues at Accelovance, what stood out most was just how many of us have lost a loved one, a colleague or a close friend to cancer.” “The work we do here is for them, as much as it for our sponsors and the name of science,” Dave added. “That’s what we believe makes us different.”

In celebration of The HERO Initiative’s launch, Accelovance is inviting early phase oncology therapy developers to request complimentary, confidential reviews of their protocol or concept documents. The reviews will be conducted in-person or virtually by qualified team members at Accelovance, and come complete with operational, therapeutic, and strategic considerations. Reviews can be requested at Accelovance.com/HERO.

About Accelovance:

Accelovance, Inc., headquartered in Rockville, MD, is an industry award-winning global Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused primarily in oncology, vaccine/immunology and general medicine clinical research. As a clinical services provider to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Accelovance offers comprehensive clinical development services including management and implementation of Phase I-IV clinical trials, supportive research centers, and a clinical engagement solution utilized for recruitment, post-marketing surveillance, and long-term survival follow-up. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.accelovance.com.