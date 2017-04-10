Nexcess Meets Demand For Managed Hosting With New UK Data Center

We’re able to accommodate the ever-growing appetite for a hosting platform that makes no compromises where performance and support are concerned.

Nexcess, a leading provider of performance-optimized Magento eCommerce and CMS hosting, has announced the expansion of its European hosting operations to a new facility near London, UK.

The new location is based in the recently built state-of-the-art 4D Gatwick data center and augments Nexcess’ existing facilities in the UK. Nexcess is expanding UK operations to accommodate demand for its performance-optimized managed Magento, WordPress, ExpressionEngine, and CraftCMS hosting products in the UK and Europe.

Nexcess’ full range of managed hosting products are available from the new facility, a carrier-neutral Tier–3 data center with multiple Tier–1 bandwidth providers for reliable low-latency connectivity to the UK and Europe.

In addition to excellent connectivity, the new facility meets Nexcess’ rigorous standards for redundant power, full-spectrum physical and electronic security, and a five-nines service level agreement.

“We’ve been blown away by the incredible demand for our hosting platform in the UK and Europe,“ commented Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “By expanding to new facilities, we’re able to accommodate the ever-growing appetite for a hosting platform that makes no compromises where performance and support are concerned.”

Nexcess provides managed hosting for Magento eCommerce stores and a handpicked range of superior content management systems, including WordPress, ExpressionEngine, and CraftCMS. Nexcess offers expertly engineered hosting for a small range of applications, providing each with a hosting environment engineered from the ground up for unbeatable performance and reliability.

Nexcess hosting plans range from shared hosting for boutique eCommerce stores and business sites to custom clusters capable of supporting the largest enterprise retailers and publishers.

The new facility joins Nexcess’ global network of hosting locations which include multiple points of presence throughout Europe, the US, and Australia.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based managed application hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of managed applications hosting services for Magento, WordPress, ExpressionEngine, and CraftCMS, ranging from entry-level packages to custom clustered/complex hosting configurations, with an emphasis on achieving maximum performance for high-traffic sites. For more information, visit http://www.nexcess.net.