OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, today announced the extension of a partnership with the University at Albany (UAlbany) – State University of New York (SUNY) to accelerate the validation, customization, and development of its data-driven solutions for talent selection and assessment.

The collaboration leverages the research capacity of up to 20 faculty and graduate students in UAlbany’s industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology program to lend support to the work being done by the expert I/O professionals on the OutMatch research and science team. The UAlbany cohort assists in validating existing solutions and engaging in research and development activities to help OutMatch develop new selection and assessment solutions for its clients.

Through the partnership, OutMatch provides UAlbany faculty and students with unique insights on real-world industry problems, as well as rich experiential learning opportunities for students. In fact, it has already served as an exceptional talent pipeline, with three graduates of UAlbany’s I/O program currently working as full-time employees at OutMatch.

“The partnership with UAlbany has been incredibly valuable to OutMatch,” said Keith McCook, Ph.D., Senior Director of Research and Science at OutMatch. “We have been able to scale our research, execute our scientific approach to talent selection and assessment, and speed the time to build innovative solutions to help clients put the right workforce in place, growing their bottom line.”

Activities enabled by the partnership include conducting statistical analyses to determine the relationship between assessment results and job performance measures; creating an overall success index/benchmark for assessments; providing technical documentation for job analyses and test validation studies; and developing and testing new selection and assessment solutions.

“Our partnership with OutMatch is invaluable, particularly in affording students with experiential learning opportunities where they can apply the knowledge gained in coursework in a field setting,” said Dr. Kevin Williams, Professor of Psychology and Dean of Graduate Studies at UAlbany. “In helping to create effective solutions for specific problems identified by OutMatch or its clients, students are improving their written, oral and teamwork skills through interactions with partnering companies and clients. It is truly a win-win proposition.”

OutMatch processes more than 10 million candidates per year for job opportunities at over 300,000 locations, providing the measurement, insight, and impact that companies need to make better hires. OutMatch works with large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs in the hospitality, restaurant, and retail industries, including recognized names such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta.

