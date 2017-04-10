Valley Health System Partners with Diablo Custom Publishing

HealthLINK magazine We were pleased that DCP provided us with new ideas and options, while at the same time respecting the 'traditional' components that have worked for us in the past.

Valley Health, serving northern Virginia and the panhandles of West Virginia and Maryland, partnered with Diablo Custom Publishing (DCP) for the redesign of HealthLINK magazine. April marks the first issue published using the newly designed layout and fresh editorial content.

Covering topics ranging from poison prevention in the home to interviews with hospital experts and specialists, HealthLINK is a vital component of the Valley Health system’s communication strategy. The magazine plays an essential role in highlighting real stories from local people and promoting health and wellness throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley region.

Valley Health tasked DCP with upgrading the publication’s layout and design. The DCP team sourced top-shelf talent from local photographers and writers to create the magazine’s distinctive new look. The custom photography brings each patient story to life and creates a more engaging experience for the reader. “This is a really great project,” says DCP creative director David Bergeron, who played a key role in the magazine redesign. “The elevated design and photography together with the patient stories really has an authenticity that shines through.”

“The collaborative work process is important to the Valley Health System marketing team,” says Valley Health Manager of Corporate Communications, Kathleen Devlin Culver. “we were pleased that DCP provided us with new ideas and options, while at the same time respecting the 'traditional' components that have worked for us in the past.”

ABOUT DIABLO CUSTOM PUBLISHING

Diablo Custom Publishing (DCP), a leading custom publisher based in the San Francisco area, provides complete print, online and mobile custom publishing services to a diverse group of clients, including top-level organizations in the healthcare and higher education industries, as well as in arts and entertainment, sports, and technology. With more than 30 years of experience and an award-winning creative team, DCP develops integrated marketing solutions that help companies communicate brand value, deepen customer loyalty and increase revenue.

ABOUT VALLEY HEALTH

Valley Health, based in Winchester, Virginia, is a not-for-profit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in northwest Virginia, West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, and western Maryland. Valley Health includes six hospitals: Winchester Medical Center, a 445-bed tertiary referral center; Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Va.; Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Va.; Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Va.; Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.; and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. Additional services include physician practices, regional medical transport, retail pharmacy and Urgent Care centers. Visit http://www.valleyhealthlink.com. For more information, contact Carol Weare, Public Relations Manager (cweare(at)valleyhealthlink(dot)com or 540-536-5152).