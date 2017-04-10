StackCommerce Unlocks Video Commerce on Social Media For Publishers

Fresh monetization solutions are critical for the future of publishing, and digital publishers need to be open to utilizing e-commerce in completely new ways.

StackCommerce, the leading native commerce platform for publishers, today unveiled its Native Social Video offering, which allows publishers to utilize social media traffic to build a new, video-based revenue stream. Coupled with its integrated publisher solution, StackCommerce is now able to leverage its purchase data across hundreds of publisher partners to optimize the selection and positioning of products specifically for social video monetization.

With users more frequently consuming content via social channels, StackCommerce is addressing the monetization challenges created by this shift. During its first few months in beta, StackCommerce’s Native Social Video content generated over 100 million views, 500,000 shares, 400,000 likes, and more than $1M in gross sales -- clear signs that there is demand for snackable videos featuring well-targeted, engaging product content.

By launching its comprehensive video strategy, StackCommerce is able to help publishers with large Facebook followings that struggle to directly monetize their rapidly growing audiences. By utilizing StackCommerce’s platform in addition to their own audience insights to drive on-site impressions and purchases via social video, Native Social Video’s launch partners have seen video commerce increase their total commerce-related revenue over 20%. Users have purchased over 30,000 products on publisher sites in StackCommerce-hosted storefronts directly as a result of Native Social Videos.

StackCommerce partners with more than 2,500 brands, app developers, and makers to offer a uniquely curated approach to video commerce. With its white-labeled Shops, StackCommerce creates a publisher ecosystem that delivers users from the video to a commerce content page that lives entirely on the publisher site, streamlining the experience and enabling it to be brand consistent.

“Fresh monetization solutions are critical for the future of publishing, and digital publishers need to be open to utilizing e-commerce in completely new ways,” said Ben Gafni, VP of Business Development at StackCommerce. “Driving revenue through social commerce -- in particular, the way we’re doing so through video -- is poised to be a huge trend for publishers in 2017. By creating engaging product videos specifically for social, we’re helping publishers to monetize an increasingly mobile, and ad-averse, readership.”

StackCommerce is rapidly rolling out social video commerce for its publisher partners, and the culmination of these efforts was recognized by Digiday.

About StackCommerce

StackCommerce enables native commerce solutions for online publishers, driving revenue through the seamless integration of content and relevant products. Partnering with over 2,500 global brands and retailers, StackCommerce offers innovative monetization solutions including fully-branded shops and academies as well as native product recommendations in editorial, email, social, and in-stream. StackCommerce's network of publisher partners currently reaches over 1 billion monthly visitors across more than 750+ partners including Aol, Hearst Digital, Scripps, IDG, IAC, Gawker Media, Ziff Davis, Business Insider, and others. StackCommerce is headquartered in Venice, CA and backed by Draper Associates, 500 Startups, Amplify, Wavemaker Partners, and several top angel investors.

For more information, visit: http://www.stackcommerce.com.