PowerChord, Inc. Expands Into New Downtown St. Petersburg Headquarters

PowerChord, Inc. is pleased to announce their expansion into a new state-of-the-art headquarters, accommodating the company’s progressive growth and enhancing support for their 10,000+ local client sites worldwide.

On March 1st, the SaaS company officially relocated its global headquarters into the newly renovated First Center Tower in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. PowerChord occupies the building’s fifth floor with more than 15,000 square feet and a 360 degree view of the waterfront and downtown area.

With 2016 yielding an unprecedented 30% growth in employees, PowerChord has more than 60 people on staff and plans to accelerate recruitment as they continue to expand across the United States and Europe.

PowerChord provides customers such as STIHL, Inc., Club Car and Kohler with a SaaS platform to increase brand control, engage customers, and drive revenue online and specifically through local dealer networks. A native St. Petersburg business, PowerChord recently hosted clients from around the world for a three-day Digital Innovation Summit at local landmarks like The Vinoy and the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

"We’re thrilled to have a brand new home in the middle of downtown St. Pete,” said PowerChord CEO, Lanny Tucker. “We believe this new space will serve as the perfect location to attract new employees, further contribute to the DTSP tech community, and continue to push the boundaries of global to local innovation."

About PowerChord

PowerChord is a leading SaaS company that transforms how brands drive local sales. Their multi-location, customer engagement platform provides businesses with an integrated suite of products and services to control their brand, engage customers, and drive revenue through local sales channels. With the PowerChord Platform, brands can create a consistent and immersive customer experience, power brand loyalty and optimize every touchpoint along the consumer path to purchase.

PowerChord is a 2015 BIA/Kelsey GOLOCAL award winner and has been recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and a Inc. 5000 company. They currently operate in 28 countries and service over 10,000 local sites worldwide, with employees based across the United States and Europe. Learn more about PowerChord’s multi-location, customer engagement solutions at https://www.powerchord.com