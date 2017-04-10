Eldorado Stone's Visualizer Tool transforms any space with Eldorado Stone profiles in only a few clicks. The visualizer tool is a robust and intuitive program that allows anyone to take a photo of their space and experiment with the possibilities of stone and brick. -Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Eldorado Stone.

Eldorado Stone, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, announces the Visualize Your Space Contest, offering a chance to win $5,000 in products. The contest encourages participants to use Eldorado Stone’s new online visualizer tool to redesign their personal living space with Eldorado Stone product. The visualizer tool gives users the ability to texturize nearly any space with a multitude of handcrafted stone and brick veneer options from Eldorado Stone.

“The visualizer tool is a robust and intuitive program that allows anyone to take a photo of their space and experiment with the possibilities of stone and brick,” said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Eldorado Stone. “The transformation of these re-imagined spaces can be impressive and we are excited to bring a vision to life through the contest.”

After viewing a brief tutorial video, designers and homeowners can upload a photo of the interior or exterior space they wish to redesign with Eldorado Stone product(s). The tool offers users the ability to experiment with all the different collections, profiles, and colors of stone offered, which can be set to scale for a realistic representation of an installation. Once the image is perfected, it can be downloaded, saved and shared.

Individuals wishing to enter the contest may submit their images and contact information via the entry form on the contest page. The submission period closes after May 12, 2017.

About Eldorado Stone

Eldorado Stone, LLC is the manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer and is headquartered in San Marcos, California. It is a subsidiary of Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW), a world leader in creating value through innovative advancements in building products. For more than 45 years, Eldorado Stone has demonstrated an undeniable passion for creating authentic products that elevate quality and design, including architectural stone and brick veneer, natural stone veneer, fireplace surrounds, fire bowls and outdoor living products. The company currently operates manufacturing facilities in several states with regional distribution centers across the U.S. For more information and to view a gallery of beautiful installations, visit http://www.eldoradostone.com.