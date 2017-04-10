Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest Is The Easter Egg Hunt For Grown Ups

Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest is America's largest Scotch & Craft Beer Festival taking place indoors at Fremont Studios, April 14-15.

Hunting for Easter eggs filled with candy is child’s play; hunting for new favorite Scotches, whiskeys, and craft beers is another story. On April 14 & 15, Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest is celebrating Easter weekend by throwing an Easter Egg Hunt for grown ups. Fremont Studios transforms into a backyard hunting ground as guests search for their new favorite tastes. Tickets are now on sale to America’s largest Scotch and Beer Tasting event at http://ScotchBeerFest.com.

The Grand Tasting Room is where the hunter will find the largest quantities of “Easter eggs,” with 50 microbrews, cocktails featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey and The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, served 2 ways, and wine waiting to be discovered. Hunters must be strategic in their use of tasting tokens. Try an approach of variety; unveiling tastes of microbrews from the likes of newcomers Payette Brewing or RiverBend Brewing, alongside heavyweights like Deschutes Brewing, Fremont Brewing, and 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

In the Spirit Room, hunters will discover two golden eggs – the Scotch Flight and the new Irish Whiskey Flight. Hunters may sample both the Scotch flight, featuring The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve, The Glenlivet 18 Year, The Glenlivet Nadurra Oloroso, Aberlour 12 Year, Aberlour 16 Year, and the Aberlour A’Bunadh; and the Irish flight, featuring Jameson Caskmates, Jameson Black Barrel, Green Spot, Jameson Cooper’s Croze, Redbreast 12 Year and Powers John’s Lane. Or they may choose to sample one of the two.

Then hop on over to the Back Bar pouring your choice of full-size or sample size Guinness Draught, Guinness Blonde Lager, Guinness Nitro IPA and Harp Lager. Plus learn how to Pour Your Own Pint and receive a take-home Guinness pint glass, or experience the Guinness Infusion Project with fresh coffee beans infused directly into your Guinness tasting.

Once the hunters have fully exhausted the Easter egg hunt for grown ups, they can fill the remainder of the Easter basket in the Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest Bottle Shop, sponsored by Celebrity Cruises. Full bottles of the spirits sampled will be available for purchase – TAX FREE!

Tickets to Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest are now on sale. Guests can choose from three admission types and have the option to purchase admission to a Scotch Seminar. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.scotchbeerfest.com.