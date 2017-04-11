Rentec Direct publishes a guide on landlord-tenant laws in Georgia. The educational guide includes six sections covering security deposits, rent, leases, landlord responsibilities, property maintenance and repairs, and legal disclosure requirements.

Rentec Direct, industry leading software solution for property management, is excited to announce the release of Georgia Rental Laws: A Landlord-Tenant Guide. The guide provides landlords, property managers and other real estate professionals with an in-depth summary of rental laws in the state of Georgia.

The Official State Statute of Georgia and other reputable municipal resources were used to research and cite the guide. The educational guide includes six sections covering security deposits, rent, leases, landlord responsibilities, property maintenance and repairs, and legal disclosure requirements. Each section covers any laws and rules relevant to the topic specifically for the state of Georgia.

Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct, said, “In addition to providing software solutions to the real estate industry, we believe it is also our responsibility to serve as an educational resource. Our hope is that this guide will provide the landlords and property managers of Georgia with relevant information that may otherwise be confusing and difficult to find.”

Rentec Direct plans to release landlord-tenant guides for several additional states, though Georgia is the first to be completed and published. To view the entire document, visit RentecDirect.com.