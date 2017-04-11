Medical Solutions Launches New Hospital Client Website

“We constantly strive to provide superior service for the varied needs of our hospital Clients,” says Long. “Staffyourhospital.com speaks to those needs.”

Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s top travel nurse staffing companies, is excited to announce the launch of its new hospital Client website at staffyourhospital.com. Among other features, the site offers hospital leaders and healthcare professionals a comprehensive guide to Medical Solutions’ services, including traditional travel staffing, a managed service provider program called Medical Solutions Plus, strike solutions for hospitals, and a rapid response program for hospitals with urgent, flexible staffing needs.

The new Client website also provides access to several resources covering a range of current healthcare industry topics, such as nurse burnout prevention, top nurse recruitment strategies for hospitals, and current trends reshaping the healthcare field.

Medical Solutions Director of Marketing & Customer Experience, Jeff Long, says the website will benefit both potential and current Medical Solutions’ Clients.

“We constantly strive to provide superior service for the varied needs of our hospital Clients,” says Long. “Staffyourhospital.com speaks to those needs.”

In addition, the site highlights testimonials from current Clients and showcases Medical Solutions’ Client Management team bios.

Pat Barry, Vice President of Sales at Medical Solutions, believes the new site reflects the company’s commitment to customer service.

“This new website will improve the customer experience for both our potential and current Clients,” says Barry. “Now they have the opportunity to gain more insight into our company’s services and our experienced team members.”

To learn more about Medical Solutions’ healthcare staffing services, visit staffyourhospital.com.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS: Medical Solutions L.L.C. is a healthcare staffing firm that specializes in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments throughout the nation. The company is one of the largest Travel Nurse staffing agencies in the United States, with locations in Omaha, San Diego, Cincinnati, and Tupelo, MS. Medical Solutions was one of the first Travel Nursing and Allied Healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. Medical Solutions was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2016 “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” named among Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2016 “Best Staffing Firms to Work For,” has been named nine times to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and its flagship Omaha office won the 2014 Better Business Bureau Integrity Award. A nationwide network of qualified healthcare providers allows Medical Solutions to help its client hospitals continue to provide excellent patient care amidst a nursing shortage. Medical Solutions has contracts with 2,200+ client hospitals nationwide and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Travel Nursing industry. Visit staffyourhospital.com to learn more.