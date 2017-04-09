The parent of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), services the huge FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) Industry, and has defined the CGF OpenAPI for its members to easily and securely share information about the quality and safety of materials in their supply chains.

The OpenAPI (application program interface) was designed and deployed as a prototype for generating web conversations concerning material quality assurance (QA) characteristics between retailers and manufacturers in the CGF. The design of the API will allow it to be easily extended to suppliers, sub-suppliers and consumers as well. The API supports a query generated by a retailer about product characteristics such as, the country of origin, ingredients, the producer, etc., and the manufacturer’s responses. The number of characteristics can grow quickly through the use of the GS1 standard codes.

GSQA® is the first commercial supply chain quality solution to incorporate the API. This will allow GSQA® subscribers to give their partners access to critical data for quick queries without logging in to the service. If the data required is not in GSQA®, the API can initiate a supplemental query to a known supplier to provide the appropriate reply.

This question/answer model requires that the receiving entity connect the open-source CGF OpenAPI code to their supply chain management solution to receive the query, then map it to the GS1 codes in their database of SKUs and materials, and return the appropriate data or a no-info reply. The query/response transaction is propagated by accessing the CGF OpenAPI, and will be analyzed by member companies in close to real time.

Of course this digital-data web conversation is designed to happen at Internet speeds and in an automated fashion. And that’s why GSQA® was present in the CGF booth at the GFSI conference: EMNS personnel and the CGF staff demonstrated this functionality and automation to interested attendees from the world’s leading food companies. A manual mode provided a human interface to see the transactions as they took place. That demonstration made the potential value of the CGF’s OpenAPI more real and understandable to booth visitors including key EMNS, Inc. customers attending the conference.

The CGF Mission:

Bringing together consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in

pursuit of business practices for efficiency and positive change across our industry benefiting shoppers, consumers and the world without impeding competition. (http://www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/)

The Solution:

Global Supplier Quality Assurance (GSQA®, http://www.gsqa.com) has demonstrated its ability to meet today’s demands for higher levels of QA, product safety and efficiencies in several industries’ supply chains across the globe. This includes enterprise plants and their suppliers located around the world, all with online access to GSQA®.

About EMNS, Inc.: For over a decade, EMNS, Inc. has been a leading provider of quality solutions used in over seventy countries. GSQA® supplies our customers’ operations, procurement and quality departments with actionable business intelligence, while supporting regulatory compliance. GSQA’s multi-language, global data management increases quality visibility across manufacturer’s plants and their supply bases. The result is improved performance, less material variability, increased productivity, consistent quality and improved safety of finished goods.

For additional information, visit http://www.gsqa.com or call 1-866-GET-GSQA (1-866-438-4772).

Contact Information:

John McGlinn

888-900-5033