The American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) is pleased to announce over 1600 clinicians submitted data to the Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS) through the ABFM’s online submission process and through the PRIME Patient Data Registry.

The Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS) is a quality reporting program that encourages individual eligible professionals (EPs) and group practices to report information on the quality of care to Medicare. PQRS gives participating EPs and group practices the opportunity to assess the quality of care they provide to their patients, helping to ensure that patients get the right care at the right time. By reporting on PQRS quality measures, individual EPs and group practices can also quantify how often they are meeting a particular quality metric.

The PRIME Registry is a population health and performance improvement tool for clinicians and practices. It extracts patient data from the physician’s electronic health record (EHR) and turns it into actionable measures. PRIME is registered as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry and Specialty Registry open to all Primary Care Physicians—Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Obstetricians/Gynecologists, as well as Physicians Assistants and Nurse Practitioners.