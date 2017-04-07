PEZ Candy, Inc., in partnership with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, today unveiled the latest addition to its product line with the launch of an all new Smurfs PEZ Assortment and gift tin. The PEZ assortment features Brainy Smurf, Papa Smurf, Smurf and Smurfette. The gift tin features four click and play PEZ dispensers, an all-new Smurfs game board and Sour Blue Raspberry PEZ Candy. Each click and play dispenser has a removable top which brings to life the Smurfs characters in a fun filled interactive board game.

In Smurfs: The Lost Village the fully-animated, all-new take on The Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette (Demi Lovato) and her best friends Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, The Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! Directed by Kelly Asbury, the all-star cast also features Michelle Rodriguez (SmurfStorm), Ellie Kemper (SmurfBlossom), Ariel Winter (SmurfLily), Mandy Patinkin (Papa Smurf), and Julia Roberts (SmurfWillow).

“The Smurfs hold a dear place in the hearts of people around the world. We’re so thrilled to help reintroduce the Smurfs characters and incredible storytelling to an all new generation through PEZ,” said Amy Kopchak, Director of Marketing for PEZ Candy, Inc.

The Smurfs PEZ Assortment and Smurfs Gift Tin are available now at select retailers.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment:

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; television production, acquisition and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. For additional information, go to http://www.sonypictures.com.

About Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation produces a variety of animated and family entertainment for audiences around the world. The studio is following its worldwide comedy hits—the record-breaking monster comedies Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, the hybrid live action/animated blockbusters The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, and the mouth-watering Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies—with the fully-animated reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village in April 2017; a surprising and comic take at the secret world inside our phones with The Emoji Movie in July 2017; the inspirational The Star in November 2017; Hotel Transylvania 3 in July 2018; and an animated Spider-Man feature from the minds of directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord in December 2018. The studio, in conjunction with Aardman Animations, has produced two critically acclaimed feature films: the CG-animated family comedy Arthur Christmas; and the Academy Award® nominated stop-frame animated high-seas adventure, The Pirates! Band of Misfits. In 2007, Surf's Up also received an Academy Award® nomination for Best Animated Feature Film; a sequel entitled Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania is now available on digital and DVD. The division, whose first feature film Open Season led to a very successful movie franchise including the brand new Open Season: Scared Silly now available on digital, DVD and Blu-ray, was founded in 2002. Sony Pictures Animation is a division of the Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group.

About Lafig Balgium S.A.:

Lafig Belgium is the owner of the rights to produce audio-visual works based on the Smurf universe and of the Smurf worldwide licensing rights (together with IMPS). Lafig Belgium is controlled by the heirs of Pierre Culliford, better known under his pseudonym Peyo, the author/creator of the Smurfs. For 50 years, the Culliford family has controlled the Smurf characters and all licenses worldwide.

About PEZ Candy, Inc.:

Based in Orange, CT, PEZ has been inspiring and innovating since 1927, PEZ Candy, Inc. is the pioneer of "interactive candy" that is both enjoyable to eat and fun to play with. PEZ dispensers are a hot collectible for adults and children alike and have been a staple of American pop culture for over 50 years. To learn more, visit http://www.pez.com.