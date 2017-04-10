On the heels of its largest ever year of sales growth, JAN-PRO, a pioneer in the commercial cleaning segment, honored its top performing unit and master franchisees who have made positive impacts in local markets across the country and around the world. The awards were presented during the brand’s annual conference held in Dallas, Texas from March 7-11, 2017.

JAN-PRO franchisees, vendors and corporate team members were not only excited to celebrate a record-breaking year of growth, but also to celebrate the brand’s first gathering since the successful acquisition by Incline Equity Partners which was completed at the end of 2016. Premium Franchise Brands, parent company to JAN-PRO and sister residential cleaning brand Maid Right, partnered with Incline to help support both brands’ growth. The momentum created through the new partnership served as a key focal point for the conference.

“Each time we assemble our network of exceptional franchisees, our hard-working corporate team and our dedicated vendor partners we create an incredible energy, but this year’s annual conference gave us a chance to celebrate something even more special,” said Eddie Curry, President & CEO of Premium Franchise Brands. “With our new partners from Incline by our side, we were able to recognize one of the strongest collections of both master and unit franchisees in our brand’s more than 25-year history. Coming together in Dallas to celebrate their amazing achievements over the last year was truly special.”

The brand’s 2017 award winners were chosen based on client satisfaction, outstanding performance and their significant contributions to JAN-PRO’s growth. Some highlights from the awards ceremony include:

JAN-PRO Master Owner of the Year award winners:



Tier 1: Brad Wallace – JAN-PRO of Greater New York

Tier 2: Charles and Melissa Smith – JAN-PRO of Southeast Louisiana

Tier 3: Bill Becken – JAN-PRO of Tucson

JAN-PRO Unit Franchisees of the Year award winners:



Clyde Butler – JAN-PRO of Memphis

Cleotilde “Nelly” – JAN-PRO of the Capital District

Office of the Year award winners:



Tier 1 – JAN-PRO of Washington DC

Tier 2 – JAN-PRO of St. Louis

Tier 3 – JAN-PRO of Southwest Florida

Finally, this year’s Franny Award, JAN-PRO’s highest annual honor, was presented to Brad and Kate Rush of JAN-PRO of Atlanta.

“Recognizing these dedicated franchisees and celebrating the year’s achievements with our entire JAN-PRO family is something we look forward to every year,” said Curry. “JAN-PRO’s growth through both unit franchisees and master franchisees continues to be unprecedented in the industry.”

JAN-PRO also continued its rich tradition of giving back to the communities it serves, joining together as a team at this year’s conference to support its host city of Dallas. Each conference attendee wrote notes of encouragement in children’s and pre-teen books for Children’s Medical Center Dallas, a part of the Children’s Health system. In total, 250 books were donated as a welcomed addition to the Krissi Holman Family Resource Library and Children’s Collection at Children’s Health. On the Thursday afternoon of JAN-PRO’s conference, Curry and his wife Debra, along with Kaelin Caldwell, Meetings and Events Coordinator for Premium Franchise Brands, and her fiancé, Andrew Leonard, made a trip to Children’s Health to personally deliver the books, tour the facilities and meet with the library staff.

“It was an honor to spend time with the incredible ladies who oversee the libraries and witness first-hand the work they do for their patients and their patients’ families,” said Caldwell. “Their mission is ‘Make Life Better for Children,’ and they truly do just that. Their passion and dedication to what they do is incredibly inspirational.”

Since first opening its doors for business in 1991, JAN-PRO has experienced exponential growth and now has more than 140 master franchisees totaling nearly 8,000 units across 16 countries, serving more than 41,000 total customers. JAN-PRO’s rapid growth was recognized again in 2017 with a prestigious No. 1 ranking on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. In 2016 alone, JAN-PRO sold three key international markets: Poland, the Dominican Republic and Panama, and the opportunity for growth remains wide open in markets all over the world. JAN-PRO is actively targeting specific areas for development including locations in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia.

“Not only are we serving more loyal customers than ever before, but we’re also bringing in master and unit franchise owners at our fastest rate ever,” said Curry. “That, paired with our recent investment with Incline Equity Partners, has put us in a unique position to lead the industry toward another year of record breaking development growth. There’s never been a better time to be a part of JAN-PRO’s system, and we look forward to opening doors in many more key markets in 2017.”

ABOUT JAN-PRO

JAN-PRO International was founded in 1991 in Providence, Rhode Island, to offer the highest-quality cleaning techniques and systems available to offices and commercial and healthcare facilities. JAN-PRO’s global network of thousands of unit and master franchisees serves more than 35,000 customers in 13 countries. The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company, a subsidiary of Premium Franchise Brands, was recognized with the No. 1 ranking for global commercial cleaners in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2015 and 2016 “Franchise 500.” For more information about franchising opportunities please visit: http://www.jan-pro.com/franchising/