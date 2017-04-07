It's terrific to see Genie receive this recognition along with this group of distinguished women.

VanillaSoft, an award-winning provider of lead management software for inside sales and appointment setting, announced that Genie Parker has been selected as an honoree in the Sales Lead Management Association’s (SLMA) 20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management for 2017. This is the fourth year in a row that Parker has been selected for this honor.

Genie Parker is a sales & marketing veteran with over 30 years of experience. Her background includes a variety of industry verticals including technology, non-profits, business services, financial services, and manufacturing.

Ms. Parker commented, “I am very honored to receive this recognition by the SLMA panel again. The 2017 list of 20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management is an impressive group of women, including Mari Anne Vanella of The Vanella Group, a long-time VanillaSoft customer.”

VanillaSoft CEO David Hood commented, “Genie is a committed member of the VanillaSoft executive team. We are extremely proud of her and her achievements. It’s terrific to see Genie receive this recognition along with this group of distinguished women.”

A panel of judges reviewed SLMA members’ nominations for the 20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management honor. Honorees were selected based on their contributions to a combination of activities, including sales lead management, marketing and sales. Additional qualifications, such as board positions, authorships, and relevant presentations, were taken into account.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is the all-in-one platform for inside sales teams incorporating the best of CRM, lead management, and call center software. VanillaSoft enables thousands of individuals and sales teams to not only manage their leads and contacts but to automate the sales process to allow salespeople more time to sell. VanillaSoft customers drive productivity by deploying best-in-class features such as queue-based lead routing, progressive dialing, logical branch scripting, call recording, full email campaign management and more.

After automating sales tasks with VanillaSoft, typical users realize a productivity increase of 35% to 100% over traditional CRM, creating an easy to justify ROI. VanillaSoft is based in Plano, Texas, where it has served a global client base since 2005.