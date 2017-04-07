Carl A. Fornaris co-chair of the Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice in the Miami office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will speak at the Financial Markets Association’s (FMA’s) 26th Annual Securities Compliance Seminar on April 26 at the B Ocean Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Fornaris will speak on the panel titled, “Key 2017 Legislative and Regulatory Initiatives” and will review current developments and hot topics in banking and securities law and regulation affecting financial institutions. The panel will identify the likely priorities of the new Administration and Congress including prospects for legislative reform, law enforcement trends, and developments affecting customer protection.

According to organizers, seminar participants will also learn about the current bank and broker-dealer challenges and regulatory priorities facing compliance professionals, risk managers, internal auditors and attorneys.

Since 1991, FMA has provided independent compliance and risk management programs for dealer and bank broker/dealer legal, compliance/risk management and internal audit professionals.

Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the seminar.

Fornaris concentrates his practice on the representation of U.S. and non-U.S. firms on finance and corporate matters. With 23 years of legal experience, Fornaris advises banks and their holding companies, investment advisers, securities broker dealers, gaming firms, money services businesses and other financial institutions on all aspects of their business, including licensing, capital-raising transactions, acquisitions and divestitures, USA PATRIOT Act/BSA/AML compliance and OFAC sanctions programs (including permissible financial activities in Cuba), critical examination reports and enforcement proceedings, Dodd-Frank Act compliance (including Volcker Rule implementation), new products and FATCA. Throughout his career, Fornaris has counseled clients in their dealings with the Federal Reserve, OCC, FDIC, FinCEN, SEC, FINRA, Florida Office of Financial Regulation, New York Department of Financial Services and other state supervisory authorities. He is also active representing lenders and credit parties in financing transactions of all types, particularly credits to non-U.S. loan parties, asset-based credits, acquisition financing and stand-by letters of credit.

About Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group

Greenberg Traurig’s Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group has wide-ranging experience assisting national, regional and local clients in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry. The national team of skilled attorneys works with clients as they face regulatory, litigation, legislative, supervision, examination, licensing, compliance and governance matters. Greenberg Traurig's regulatory attorneys regularly advise banks, broker-dealers, investment advisors, mortgage lenders and servicers, payday lenders, consumer finance companies, registered and private investment funds, debt collectors and other financial institutions in complying with state and federal regulatory requirements and interfacing with governmental agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.