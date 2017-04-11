Helix Education provides colleges and universities a comprehensive suite of technology and services to power data-driven enrollment growth 8x faster than the industry average. "Data serves as a powerful means to drive improvements, yet it seems that too often there is more focus on what the data is saying and not enough on how it can be used," said Schnittman.

Collecting data intelligence is an integral strategy for most higher ed decision makers, but how that data is used within the institution is often times another story. Helix Education's upcoming enrollment growth webinar will address the state of data-driven decision making in higher education, including tactics and technologies to apply data in ways that can make the biggest impact on the student experience. "Driving Institutional Success with Technology and Data Intelligence" takes place on April 18th at 11:00am mountain time. Educators can register for the free event here.

EDUCAUSE named Data-Informed Decision Making to its list of the Top 10 IT Issues of 2017, citing the importance of "ensuring that business intelligence, reporting and analytics are relevant, convenient and used by administrators, faculty and students." Capturing data to influence institutional decision making has become a far bigger priority for colleges and universities in recent years, but as the webinar will point out, there remains a greater need to make the intelligence actionable.

"Understanding the indicators is a great first step, but putting the data to work is what will set the stage for both student and institutional success long term."

Presented by Matt McKillen, Helix Education's VP of Product Management, the webinar will explore the kinds of questions along the student lifecycle that data points should answer. McKillen will discuss how to use institutional data to better target best-fit students and how to ensure data is accessible, integrated and gleanable.

This third webinar in the series coincides with Helix Education's Enrollment Growth Playbook, which serves as a how-to guide for institutions to launch, market and grow online and on-campus programs. It is available for free download here.

