F&D Reports / Creditntell Releases 2017 Retail Bellwether Report

The members of the Bellwether Group who best address consumer demands will remain in the front of the pack, while retail’s apex predator, Amazon, will continue to prey on the weak and wounded who fall behind.

Industry-leading retail financial and consulting firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (ICI), through its F&D Reports and Creditntell divisions, has released its 2017 Retail Bellwether Report, which examines a select group of ‘Bellwether’ companies as a means to analyze broader trends across the retail industry. This august group of 30 retailers leads the charge for American retailing, accounting for almost $1.670 trillion in collective annual retail revenue and $146.60 billion in annual EBITDA. These retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kroger, Macy's, Best Buy, Home Depot and Whole Foods -- don’t simply exist within a category, they define it in terms of size and performance.

The 2017 Retail Bellwether Report takes a close look at revenue growth, EBITDA margin, capital spending and credit ratings for this group, identifying underlying trends that are shaping the retail landscape. Based on the report’s analysis, it is clear that the retail industry is experiencing a seismic shift, stemming from changes in consumer expectations and resulting in a slew of retail bankruptcies and store closings.

Commenting on the 2017 Retail Bellwether Report, Dennis Cantalupo, COO at Creditntell, stated, “Today’s consumer expects quality merchandise, low prices and, most of all, convenience. The harsh reality is that retailers who have failed to adjust haven’t been able to effectively compete in this environment. With scale typically comes the ability to leverage expenses and reinvest. The members of the Bellwether Group who best address these consumer demands will remain in the front of the pack, while retail’s apex predator, Amazon, will continue to prey on the weak and wounded who fall behind.”

