JAMIS Software Corporation, a leading provider of cloud ERP software used by government contractors and other project-focused organizations, announces IronMountain Solutions, Inc. has replaced their legacy, software with JAMIS Prime ERP to power their payroll and human resources needs.

Their recent completion of their JAMIS Prime ERP implementation has enabled them to streamline their systems with a single sign-on software solution; accessible to all their employees, from anywhere.

IronMountain Solutions, headquartered in Huntsville, AL is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The company is based on the foundation of providing quality customer solutions from quality employee commitment.

When selecting a new system, IronMountain Solutions was looking to update their Deltek GCS solution that was nearing the end of its lifetime. More specifically, they needed an intelligent mobile solution that would allow consolidation of the multiple systems they had historically been using.

Choosing a system that offered enterprise resource management, human capital management, and payroll that could also connect their growing mobile staff was a top priority.

“JAMIS’ integrated HR and payroll systems were simply better than the rest,” said Holly Goodmon, Accountant, IronMountain Solutions.

JAMIS’ Prime ERP solution was brought to the attention of IronMountain Solutions by accounting firm Hall Albright Garrison & Barnes (HAGB). After many rounds of demos and discussions, JAMIS Prime’s ERP system was selected.

IronMountain Solutions leveraged HAGB to help with the implementation of JAMIS Prime to ensure all Government Contracting business best practices were being used.

“HAGB has been our partner for many years guiding us through the Government Contracting compliance environment. Their input during the implementation was extremely valuable,” stated Brian House, Chief Financial Officer, IronMountain Solutions.

“JAMIS had an excellent project management approach to implementations and kept the project pace moving. Additionally, their consultants took the time to learn our business, which helped achieve the optimal configuration of the system,” said Rick Hempstead, Director of Finance and Accounting, IronMountain Solutions.

Through a successful implementation, JAMIS’s cloud-based ERP system has stream lined IronMountain Solutions’ processes, allowing the company to stay focused on their customers and the success of their business.

“Huntsville is an important strategic area of the country for JAMIS. The “the Rocket City” is the home to many Federal Contractors,” says Steve Brander, VP of Sales and Business Development, JAMIS Software Corporation. “JAMIS uses strategic partners like Hall Albright Garrison & Barnes (HAGB) to help us extend our reach, provide local support and government contracting advice, compliance assessments and best practices. HAGB’s investment to become a certified JAMIS Partner and was instrumental in assisting in this successful implementation for IronMountain Solutions.”

About IronMountain Solutions, Inc.

IronMountain Solutions, Inc., a DOD/U.S. Government engineering support contract company, was founded in 2007. The company is based on the foundation of providing quality customer solutions from quality employee commitment. We are a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with core competencies that include systems, software, and hardware engineering, cyber security, program management, and test and evaluation. Our company philosophy is to promote integrity, quality, dedication, and solutions for our customers. Our corporate headquarters is located in Huntsville, AL. To learn more about IronMountain Solutions http://www.ironmountainsolutions.com/

About Hall Albright Garrison & Barnes

Hall Albright Garrison & Barnes (HAGB) is a leading public accounting and consulting firm in North Alabama providing tax, attestation, small business accounting, and federal government contractor consulting services. HAGB’s ownership group has a combined experience of over 130 years of serving clients in the greater Huntsville area. HAGB’s core objectives are built upon building strong client relationships, offering personalized client service, and creating a culture where employees love to come to work. The firm serves closely held companies from start-up to middle market in a wide range of industries, high-net-worth individuals, as well as specializing in full service operations support for federal government defense contractors. For more information about HAGB, visit the firm's website at http://www.hagacpas.com.

About JAMIS Software Corporation

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors and other project-focused organizations. JAMIS delivers comprehensive, intuitive, innovative and cost-effective solutions for the most respected names in government contracting. Companies large and small rely on JAMIS to provide detailed visibility into all of their projects, as well as provide the foundation for DCAA and other regulatory compliance. JAMIS helps companies connect with customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways to foster new levels of collaboration and drive profitability and growth.

To learn more about JAMIS Software Corporation, visit JAMIS.com