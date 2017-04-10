Penn Community Bank Helps Central Bucks YMCA Race to the Front

Penn Community Bank is proud to donate $5,500 to the Central Bucks Family YMCA to support the organization’s 5K/1-mile fun run in May and Kids Triathlon in August.

Held annually each year in Doylestown, the Y’s events attract hundreds of participants from Bucks County and the surrounding communities.

“It is a pleasure to partner with the Central Bucks Family YMCA to support these great, family-friendly events,” said Penn Community Bank President and CEO Jeane M. Coyle. “We are proud to help support community events that encourage people to exercise and live a healthy lifestyle.”

“The Kids Triathlon is a great event that encourages young people to have fun trying a variety of sports, and we are glad to be a part of it,” said Todd R. Hurley, Penn Community Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer.

“The Central Bucks Family YMCA is thankful for partners like Penn Community Bank,” said Y President and CEO Zane Moore. “Their support is instrumental in ensuring that we can continue to offer events like these each year.”

The 5K/1-mile fun run will be held on Saturday, May 20 on the campus of Delaware Valley University. All 5K runners will receive a tech t-shirt while fun-run participants will receive a t-shirt. The 5K is part of the 22nd Annual Bucks 5K Series, which features seven road races throughout Bucks County from March to June. To learn more, click here.

With swimming, biking and running segments, the Kids Triathlon features five age groupings, from “wee bees” to age 14. All entrants will receive a race bib, goody bag and t-shirt. The Kids Triathlon will take place on Aug. 6 at the YMCA in Doylestown. To learn more, click here.

PHOTO CAPTION: Penn Community Bank presented a check for $5,500 to the Central Bucks Family YMCA to support its 5K race and Kids Triathlon. From left, Todd R. Hurley, Penn Community Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer; Rachel Mauer, Central Bucks Family YMCA Director of Corporate and Foundation Giving; Jeane M. Coyle, Penn Community Bank President and CEO; and Zane Moore, Central Bucks Family YMCA President and CEO.

About Penn Community Bank: Penn Community Bank holds more than $1.8 billion in assets and employs more than 300 people at 23 bank branches and two administrative centers throughout Bucks County, Pennsylvania. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to support individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.

