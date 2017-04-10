Azalea Health Logo Together we’ll bring incredibly meaningful products and services to our clients that will help them better run their businesses and deliver excellent patient care.” - Baha Zeidan, Azalea Health CEO

Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare solutions and services, announced today the acquisition of LeonardoMD, a complete practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) provider. The move further cements the privately held Azalea as a leader in the cloud-based Health IT and medical billing solutions space, expanding both the breadth of healthcare specialties serviced and the geographic reach across the United States as well.

With a sharp focus on patient engagement and user experience, Azalea is unique amongst a dense group of competitors, with a suite that includes: fully-integrated and proprietary EHR, revenue cycle management (RCM), telemedicine and professional consulting solutions that have the flexibility to accommodate close to 30 medical specialties across any size practice. The company is also one of only a few with a true expertise in the IT, billing and reporting space for rural health clinics (RHC) and federally qualified health centers (FQHC).

Baha Zeidan, Founder & CEO of Azalea Health, who will continue to lead the company, says of the merger: “We’re truly excited about bringing these two organizations together. LeonardoMD has built a tremendous reputation for service, and it shows in the long tenure of both their client and employee relationships, something that we look forward to continuing to expand and improve upon. Together we’ll bring incredibly meaningful products and services to our clients that will help them better run their businesses and deliver excellent patient care.”

“The bedrock of our success has been our ability to bring great technology and service together for our clients,” said Dr. Ralph Holmes, the former CEO of LeonardoMD, who will continue to serve as a physician advisor to Azalea throughout the transition. “This move allows us to continue to deliver on that promise with an expanded reach, portfolio and strategic vision under the Azalea brand. I look forward to seeing our clients, partners and employees thrive as a result of this decision.”

Azalea Health now services thousands of healthcare providers across nearly all 50 states, and is currently approaching $1 billion in healthcare charges processed through its platforms annually. Azalea will maintain its headquarters in Atlanta, GA, and continue operations in its Valdosta, GA and Macon, GA offices, with over 100 total employees across the country.

Visit Azalea next at the American Telemedicine Association’s Telehealth 2.0 Conference in Orlando, FL, April 23-25th, 2017 in Booth 2113.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is a leading provider of fully integrated, technology-enabled healthcare solutions and managed services for practices of all sizes and most specialties. Azalea’s comprehensive portfolio includes integrated electronic health records, practice management, Azalea M™ mobile platform integrated with Apple ® HealthKit, as well as complete Telehealth, Revenue Cycle Performance and Professional Consulting services. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help customers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models. To learn more, please visit http://www.AzaleaHealth.com , call (877) 777-7686 or connect via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

