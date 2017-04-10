Rocket55 Establishes Public Relations Division

Brant Skogrand, APR, MBC, CPPM We have been impressed with Brant since working with him as a Skogrand PR Solutions client over time. Bringing someone of Brant’s caliber on board makes the most sense to start offering public relations services to clients.

In order to expand offerings to current and prospective clients, digital marketing agency Rocket55 has launched a public relations division by acquiring Skogrand PR Solutions, a public relations/social media/search engine optimization consultancy led by Twin Cities public relations industry veteran Brant Skogrand, APR, MBC, CPPM. Skogrand has joined Rocket55 as Director of Public Relations.

“The lines between search engine optimization, social media, and public relations are blurring at a rapid pace, and brands that harness the power of the intersection of these disciplines will outperform the competition,” said Steven Ayres, Founder and CEO of Rocket55. “We have been impressed with Brant since working with him as a Skogrand PR Solutions client over time. Bringing someone of Brant’s caliber on board makes the most sense to start offering public relations services to clients.”

Skogrand led Skogrand PR Solutions for the past seven years. He previously worked for Risdall Public Relations, Thrivent Financial, Thomson Reuters, Tunheim and The Musicland Group. He is Accredited in Public Relations, certified in search engine marketing and social media, and is a Certified Professional Project Manager.

“By joining Rocket55, we now have the opportunity for even tighter collaboration that will provide better end results for clients in both public relations and digital marketing,” said Skogrand. “I see countless ways that adding public relations to clients’ marketing mix will provide strong benefits.”

Skogrand also teaches public relations as an adjunct professor at North Central University and is a past president of the Minnesota chapter of Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) as well as a past chair of the PRSA Midwest District. He has won numerous awards for his work, is the author of the book “19 Tips for Successful Public Relations,” and has served on the board of directors for Matter. Skogrand has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in business communication from the University of St. Thomas.

About Rocket55

