Kylie Lan Tumiatti Among The Intern Group’s 2017 Scholarship Winners

International internship provider The Intern Group (TIG) is pleased to announce its four 2017 scholarship winners. A total of US $9,500 in program expenses will be covered by the company in order to facilitate international internships for these four outstanding young professionals seeking global experiences.

Of the four scholarships offered in 2017, The Intern Group’s 2017 Global Leadership Grant will go to Kylie Lan Tumiatti. This US$2,000 scholarship will cover half of the international internship program fee for Tumiatti to spend six weeks in Madrid, Spain.

Raised in an international environment and having traveled to 68 different countries, Tumiatti is seeking professional experience abroad to launch her international career.

In addition to improving her Spanish skills, Tumiatti is eager to earn work experience that will get her closer to her goal of working abroad with either a non-profit or governmental organization.

“Learning to work in a professional environment in different countries and cultures is important to my future career plans. It is important to be flexible and be able to adapt to new surroundings and an internship abroad will help me gain that skill. I also want to broaden my horizons and try working in new fields with new organizations.”

Tumiatti is also interested in building new relationships in a new cultural context at her internship and through The Intern Group.

“I’m most looking forward to the people and the city. It is always invigorating to meet and work with people who have similar interests and goals as you. Also living in Madrid will be a new experience; I am excited to be a part of that culture even if it’s only for a few weeks. Having studied in Asia the last two times I went abroad, Europe will be an interesting change of pace.”

Due to family health issues and other complications, financing Tumiatti’s education has come with unique challenges.

“However, through scholarships like this, I’ve never felt like I’ve missed an opportunity,” said Tumiatti. “This scholarship has made it possible for me to work and learn abroad; an opportunity I otherwise wouldn’t have.”

Kylie Tumiatti is currently studying International Relations and Modern Languages at Seton Hall University. Tumiatti speaks native English, introductory Chinese and Indonesian, as well as intermediate Spanish.

