Woolpert Selected to Design Sewer Rehabilitation Project

HRSD, a wastewater treatment utility that serves 18 cities and counties in southeastern Virginia, has selected Woolpert—a national architecture, engineering and geospatial firm—to provide study, design and administration services for a project to rehabilitate about one mile of sanitary sewer infrastructure in Newport News, Va.

This project area includes 4,800 linear feet of gravity sewer pipeline and associated manholes along Jefferson Avenue from West Mercury Boulevard to 72nd Street.

The Woolpert team, which was selected through a competitive procurement process, has designed miles of rehabilitation and replacement of sanitary sewer under multiple annual services contracts for various other utilities and jurisdictions.

Mike Mull, Woolpert project manager, said the team focused on demonstrating knowledge of the project area and a thorough assessment of expected project challenges.

The design of this project is now underway and is scheduled for construction in fall 2018.

