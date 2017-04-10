Abel Communications Announces Four New Client Wins

Abel Communications is proud to announce that it has added four new clients for strategic communications programs: BrightFarms, B’more Organic, the Hearing and Speech Agency and Iris Memory Care have all begun working with Abel in recent months.



BrightFarms, which uses sustainable greenhouse farming to supply grocery stores with fresh lettuce greens, tomatoes and herbs year-round in order to meet the growing demand for local produce, is working with Abel to raise awareness of its local produce in the D.C.-Maryland and Virginia markets. Abel will deliver a program focused on media relations and influencer engagement for BrightFarms.

B'more Organic, an organic food company that produces skyr protein smoothies, is working with Abel on its social media strategy. This includes voice and tone development, social media channel mapping strategy, and content planning.

The Hearing and Speech Agency (HASA) a nonprofit organization providing access to communication for people of all ages through hearing, speech, and language services, has selected Abel to help raise awareness and support through media relations and social media strategy.

Abel is working with Oklahoma-based Iris Memory Care to evolve its social media strategy and content development programs. Abel will help Iris Memory Care leverage social media to generate referrals and awareness.

“It’s an honor to be selected by these four organizations to help them increase awareness, exposure and engagement,” said Abel Communications president Greg Abel. “We’re excited to share our digital, social and media expertise as these organizations look to drive sales, interest and awareness of their brands.”

This new business activity comes at an exciting time for Abel Communications following the hiring of a new director of digital and social media and a recent six-award haul at the PRSA’s Best in Maryland Gala. The firm was recognized for community relations, media relations, blogging, videography and more.

About Abel Communications

Abel Communications is a results-driven public relations firm specializing in campaigns to support clients in professional services, health and wellness, and non-profits. We offer a range of services including comprehensive communications planning, media relations, photo and video, social media and strategic content development. Abel Communications’ clients include UnitedHealthcare, Medifast, STX, MRIS, 1st Mariner, Force 3, and CohnReznick. For more information, visit http://www.abelcommunications.com