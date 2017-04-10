LBX400 Series By leveraging Elfiq Central, channel partners can expect recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions to features and products such as App Optimizer, its Deep Packet Inspection module.

Elfiq Networks, leader in link balancing and bandwidth optimization solutions, is strengthening its position as a SD-WAN pioneer by opening up new ways for members of its Partner Alliance and clients to benefit from this rapidly growing market.

“Many customers are shifting their WAN Optimization dollars to SD-WAN solutions,” said Patrice Boies, VP of Business Development at Elfiq Networks. “Many are also reevaluating their connectivity requirements, and are moving away from costly private MPLS links to replace -- or at least complement them -- with more affordable and agile solutions. The timing has never been more perfect for channel partners to jump aboard.”

By leveraging Elfiq Central, the company’s central management platform, channel partners can expect recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions to features and products such as App Optimizer, its Deep Packet Inspection module.

“Internet and Cloud access is more important than ever,” said Fred Parent, Chief Technology Officer at Elfiq Networks. “Connectivity is everything, and organizations need to make sure that their staff have access to critical applications. DPI is one of many ways we offer to make sure that our clients remain online.”

Through its improved partner program, Elfiq Networks is making it easier for partners to enter the SD-WAN market, expected to grow to 9 billion dollars worldwide by 2021.

Elfiq Networks will be exhibiting its products and solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, on April 10th to 13th, 2017.

Elfiq Networks (Elfiq Inc.) enhances network performance and business continuity through innovative link balancing, cloud computing and bandwidth management technologies. Using Elfiq Networks Link Balancers, companies can leverage simultaneous ISPs, mix public and private links for added flexibility, seamless failover, increased throughput and smarter WAN path selection. Every day, local and global organizations of all sizes and verticals rely on Elfiq Networks’ Link Balancers and advanced network solutions. For more information, visit http://www.elfiq.com/SDWAN.