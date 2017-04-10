The Sandestin Wine Festival is a picture perfect event complete with white tents, one-of-a-kind seminars, wine dinners, live music, the tasting of hundreds of wines and delicious culinary experience

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort announces details for the 31st Annual Sandestin Wine Festival, the longest-running and most established wine festival in Northwest Florida.

Slated for April 20-23, the Sandestin Wine Festival is presented by Coastal Living. This hallmark event has affectionately been called the “Kentucky Derby of Wine Festivals” because of its popularity and grandeur. It will be a picture perfect event complete with white tents, one-of-a-kind seminars, wine dinners, live music, the tasting of hundreds of wines and delicious culinary experiences.

Now in its 31st year, guests are invited to “uncork some fun in the sun,” and see why the Sandestin Wine Festival receives accolades from media around the country.

Four days of unique events will include the following:

Thursday, April 20

Bourbon and BBQ Official Kick-off Party │ 6-8 p.m. SOLD OUT

Kick-off weekend event with Timber Creek, the only local distillery in the Emerald Coast area. Enjoy BBQ from Village Door as well as craft cocktails and interactive blending stations. Timber Creek’s expert distillers will guide attendees through the blending process, allowing them to taste, tweak and perfect a customized bourbon blend according to their palate.

Wine Dinners

Celebrate the festival with winemakers as they host a gourmet experience at select restaurants throughout the Village.

Friday, April 21

Champagne & Seafood Lunch Cruise │ 12-3 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon on a luxurious 125-foot yacht that cruises the open waters while indulging in fresh local seafood and premium champagnes. The event begins with a dockside reception at Baytowne Marina with fresh Gulf seafood hors d’oeuvres and sparkling bubbly. Guests will then enjoy an elaborate four-course coastal cuisine, all paired with premium champagnes.

Wines of South Africa Seminar │ 4 p.m.

Enjoy an exclusive wine seminar, presented by Simonsig, as we explore the wines of South Africa. Special guest Johan Malan will present several wines from the Simonsig Wine Estate, which is devoted to producing terroir-driven wines that express the unique character of Stellenbosch. Wines featured; Simonsig Chenin Blanc, Simonsig Pinotage, Simonsig Shiraz/Cab Blend, Simonsig Brut. Hors d’oeuvres provided by Chef Christopher Holbrook with Signature 30A Catering.

Grand Wine Tastings │ 5-8 p.m.

The pouring of hundreds of domestic and international wines makes for a grand event and offers a rare opportunity to learn about the finest appellations from major producing countries in all varieties, styles and price ranges. Guests will also enjoy samplings from favorite local restaurants with the Savor South Walton experience, including Seagar’s, The Vue at Santa Rosa Beach, Sandestin Food and Beverage, Baytowne Provisions, Holy Cakes, Sunset Bay Café, 30A Olive Oil, The Bellamy, Hartell’s and The Lazy Gecko. Live music provided by the Matt McCarty Quintet featuring Gina Walker.

VIP Lounge Area │ 4:30-8 p.m.

Enjoy the exclusive VIP Lounge with premium wine, spirits and hors d’oeuvres, located at the Amenities Terrace Deck in The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts provided by Marlin Grill.

Wine Dinners

Celebrate the festival with winemakers as they host a gourmet experience at select restaurants throughout the Village.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Retail Tent │ 2-9 p.m.

Guests can find their favorite domestic and international tasting from the festival at special event pricing.

Saturday, April 22

Mind. Body. Beach. │ 9 a.m.

Time to breath in a new day by the peaceful turquoise Gulf waters and the beaches of South Walton. Enjoy yoga, mimosas and the beach with an experience that will rejuvenate your body and mind presented by Spa Sandestin.

Grand Wine Tastings │1-5 p.m.

The pouring of hundreds of domestic and international wines makes for a grand event and offers a rare opportunity to learn about the finest appellations from major producing countries in all varieties, styles and price ranges. Guests will also enjoy samplings from favorite local restaurants with the Savor South Walton experience, including Seagar’s, Sandestin Food and Beverage, Baytowne Provisions, Holy Cakes, Sunset Bay Café, 30A Olive Oil, The Bellamy, Agave Azul and Rum Runners. Live music performed by The Seven One Quartet, and Nashville recording artist - Joanna Smith.

VIP Lounge Area │ 12:30-5 p.m. SOLD OUT

Enjoy the exclusive VIP Lounge with premium wine, spirits and hors d’oeuvres, located at the Amenities Terrace Deck in The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts provided by Marlin Grill.

A Glimpse into Cal-Ital Wine Varietals Seminar │ 6 p.m.

Handcrafted from some of Amador County’s most historic vineyards, Terra d’Oro wines are rich in history and taste, full of the character and intensity that perfectly captures the essence of this "Land of Gold." Jeff Meyers will walk guests through an intimate session tasting varietals from Terra d'Oro. Wines featured; Terra d’Oro Barbera, Terra d’Oro Estate Zinfandel, Terra d’Oro Teroldego, Terra d’Oro Moscato. Hors d’oeuvres provided by Chef Christopher Holbrook with Signature 30A Catering.

Wine Dinners

Celebrate the festival with winemakers as they host a gourmet experience at select restaurants throughout the Village.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Retail Tent │ 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Brunch on the Bay │ 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy amazing views of the bay, live music, a wide selection of fresh, seasonal brunch items created by Sandestin’s executive chef, Javier Rosa, and free flowing cocktails by Southern Wine at Baytowne Marina. Guests will enjoy a selection of local farm salads, a carving station with smoked peppercorn crusted beef brisket, made-to-order omelets, a low country shrimp boil, a live dessert station and much more.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Retail Tent │ 10am-2 p.m.

Accommodations from the Beach to the Bay

Sandestin provides the convenience of having accommodations that are steps, or a convenient complimentary tram ride, away from the festival. Packages with discounted tickets and deluxe accommodations are available with savings up to 25% off (code: WINE17). Call 855.516.WINE to talk to a reservation specialist or visit Sandestin.com/WINE.

Because of the strong demand, high ticket sales and community support, people are encouraged to purchase tickets early before sessions sell out.

Chief sponsors of the Sandestin Wine Festival include Coastal Living, Meiomi, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Good Grit, Visit South Walton, Publix, 30A, GPL Landscaping, EC Magazine, 850 Magazine, Destin - Fort Walton Beach Airport, SoWal, Waste Management, Drink B4, Sunbelt Rentals, and Beggs & Lane RLLP.

Proceeds will be donated to The Fisher House, a worthwhile organization that provides free or low cost lodging to veterans and military families receiving treatment at military medical centers, and Sandestin Foundation for Kids, whose goal is to make a meaningful and positive difference in children's lives.

For more information about tickets and a full schedule of events for the 31st Sandestin Wine Festival, visit sandestinwinefestival.com. People are invited to follow the festival on social media using the hashtag #SandestinUncorked and the Sandestin Wine Festival Facebook page.

About the Sandestin Wine Festival

The Sandestin Wine Festival is the most established and continuously running wine festival in the Southeast. Thousands of people enjoy festival events including wine dinners, seminars, grand wine tastings and culinary experiences in April, plus Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights in November. Fans are invited to follow @SandestinWineFestival on Facebook. For complete information about the festival and affiliated events, visit sandestinwinefestival.com.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages, and was named the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring more than 1,300 vacation rentals, condominiums, villas, town homes and the best in hotel accommodations. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife. People are invited to download Sandestin’s APP for iPhone and Android devices, or become a Facebook Fan or Twitter follower for the latest events and news.