Castles Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of global payment technology solutions, announced today that the MP200 mobile payment terminal has been EMV-certified by eProcessing Network on TSYS. Merchants will now be able to accept EMV contact and contactless cards, including popular mobile payment solutions like Apple Pay and Android Pay.

The MP200 is a world-class mobile payment terminal that can accept EMV contact, EMV contactless and magstripe. Utilizing eProcessing Network’s gateway API, ISV’s and other developers will be able to integrate EMV payments into their business application, thereby positioning them out-of-scope with PCI or PA-DSS. No matter if an establishment is mobile or brick-and-mortar, the MP200 on eProcessing Network will provide merchants an affordable and easy solution for EMV acceptance.

In addition to chip, magstripe and contactless capabilities, the MP200 includes USB, Bluetooth and WiFi communication options. Added features like 3G and a signature capture touch screen will be available soon.

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a leading technology and solution provider in the payments industry since 1993. With a full lineup of high-quality equipment and a focus on customer success, Castles seeks to provide its customers with a partnership experience that is unmatched by any other hardware manufacturer in the world. Supported industries include financial, retail, hospitality and transportation. Global headquarters are located in Taipei, Taiwan. Castles also has regional offices in the United States, Spain, Italy, Singapore and Japan.

About eProcessing Network, LLC

eProcessing Network (ePN) is a software development company specializing in secure, real-time transaction processing services, solutions and support for all small to mid-sized merchants. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePN is certified to process a comprehensive suite of electronic payment transactions through all major credit & debit card, check/ACH and gift card/loyalty processors, and sells its services and products exclusively through Resellers and ISO sales channels. eProcessing Network is a registered Visa USA® and MasterCard® Third-Party Service Provider and is compliant with PCI and PA-DSS Data Security Standards. For more information, visit http://www.eProcessingNetwork.com.

