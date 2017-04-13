LBX400 Series With Elfiq Central’s zero-touch provisioning and configuration distribution features, deploying a five hundred site WAN is no harder than deploying a single device.

Elfiq Networks, leader in link balancing and bandwidth optimization solutions, is strengthening its position as a SD-WAN pioneer by addressing Managed Service Providers requirements within its SD-WAN offer.

“Our edge devices like the LBX400 Series are priced very competitively, allowing us to build an SD-WAN without breaking our client’s bank,” said Patrice Boies, VP of business development at Elfiq Networks. “This is a great opportunity for Resellers wishing to add SD-WAN solutions to their portfolio and generate recurrent revenues.”

Elfiq Central was designed to accommodate multiple organizations within a single easy-to-use interface. Managed Service Providers can easily monitor their clients’ networks and take action immediately. Both clients and MSPs can use Elfiq Networks technology to deploy Hybrid WAN or SD-WAN architectures. With Elfiq Central, it will also be possible to replicate, modify and distribute configurations across individual or multiple networks by relying on a comprehensive tagging system, a cost-effective solution to scale and optimize client networks with a few clicks.

“By definition, SD-WAN deployments involve multiple sites,” said Martin Deveault, VP of Research & Development at Elfiq Networks. “Larger networks may mean bigger revenues for VARs, but they also mean bigger issues, and bigger workloads. With Elfiq Central’s zero-touch provisioning and configuration distribution features, deploying a five hundred site WAN is no harder than deploying a single device.”

Deploying multiple In addition to Elfiq Central’s features, all Elfiq Networks products offer APIs to provide added flexibility to MSPs wishing to integrate Elfiq Networks technology within their SD-WAN portfolio.

Elfiq Networks will be exhibiting its products and solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, on April 10th to 13th, 2017.

About Elfiq Networks

Elfiq Networks (Elfiq Inc.) enhances network performance and business continuity through innovative link balancing, cloud computing and bandwidth management technologies. Using Elfiq Networks Link Balancers, companies can leverage simultaneous ISPs, mix public and private links for added flexibility, seamless failover, increased throughput and smarter WAN path selection. Every day, local and global organizations of all sizes and verticals rely on Elfiq Networks’ Link Balancers and advanced network solutions. For more information, visit http://www.elfiq.com/SDWAN.