NU-SET® Caron Ng Named a 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Winner

Nu-Set®, the women-owned manufacturer of security hardware in the US, announces that Caron Ng is recognized as a 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner. This prestigious award is presented by Enterprising Women Magazine. Founded in 1997, the magazine annually celebrates the top women entrepreneurs all around the world. Honorees are chosen for this prestigious award because they contribute, not only to fast-growth within their own business, but show their support for other women involved in entrepreneurship.

“This is a once and a lifetime opportunity and I am very proud to have been selected to stand among fellow honorees. I will do all within my power to continue to influence and to share my experience with other women-owned businesses,” said Ms. Ng.

Ms. Ng is an ambassador and forum leader in the Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West, a regional organization for WBENC (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council), the country’s largest third party certifier of women-owned businesses. Besides her work with WBEC-West, Ms. Ng has proactively grown her own business acumen and expertise through participation and attendance at: the So. California Gas Supplier Diversity Institute (Mastering Business Growth), UCLA Management Development for Entrepreneurs, Toyota Pilot Mentorship Program, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Initiative Management & Education, and the Intercity Capital Connection Program, WBEC-West Platinum Supplier Program, all within the last two years. Most recently, Ms. Ng was nominated as “Executive of the Year” at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual Women’s Summit, and was a finalist for the “Asian Business Leader” also sponsored by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2016.

About: Nu-Set® is a family-owned business, started over 50+ years ago in Hong Kong. The family migrated to the US in the 1990s, and opened their facility in the Los Angeles area, while maintaining close ties to long-term business partners in Hong Kong and China. Originally, the business was founded on building customized locks for various other companies, but about 25+ years ago, developed the Nu-Set brand in order to represent their own product to the end user market.

The point of difference in the Nu-Set® product is customization and product innovation. Nu-Set also manufactures custom products for other industries, including construction, medical, real estate, fitness, and property management to name a few. Product distributors are located throughout the US and overseas, as well as online at http://www.nuset.com.

Contact:

Raylene Estrada Marketing Coordinator

Email Raylene(at)nusetlock(dot)com