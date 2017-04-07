Securly Announces 2000% Growth in Q1 Bookings over 3 Year Period

"With increasing complexities of filtering and Digital Citizenship initiatives on the upswing, our parent portal, and student safety features are demonstrating to schools that Securly is the right partner. I am proud to be part of this talented team."

Securly Inc, the world's leading provider of cloud-based web filtering for K-12 today announced a growth of 2000% in Q1 bookings since 2014. This includes 36 months of well over 100% year-over-year growth. The latest growth numbers set the stage for the realization of the company's founding vision - which is ubiquitous child safety both at school and at home.

Business growth

Q1 2017 growth numbers represented 150% year-over-year growth in bookings and included several marquee customers coming on board Securly's cloud-based platform which now forms the network substrate of over 5000 schools. Hundreds of these schools have already signed up to be early adopter "partners" of Securly's first-in-industry parent portal. Securly's weekly email reports and parent portal are already being consumed by tens of thousands of parents on a weekly basis.

World-class sales team aligned with the vision

To help fulfill its vision, Securly has attracted a world class sales team to its fold. The team has decades of collective experience selling web filtering into K-12 schools and is led by Anders Johnsson - Securly's VP of Sales. Johnsson brings to Securly nearly 20 years of combined experience co-founding and managing web filter companies in education and leading sales operations teams. It was precisely Securly's vision of parental involvement in student safety that drew him to Securly, says Johnsson. “Securly’s continued commitment to equipping schools for 1:1 cloud-based web filtering and student safety challenges, has come at just the right time. With increasing complexities of filtering and Digital Citizenship initiatives on the upswing, our parent portal, and student safety features are demonstrating to schools that Securly is the right partner. I am proud to be part of this talented team that is innovating and leading the charge in online student safety."

Attracted by the business growth and the vision, joining Johnsson in the Sales Team this year are senior sales and support staff from the top incumbents in the K-12 web filtering space.