BP's Process Computing Analyst, Tom Roach, will present at this year's Automation Conference & Expo

This year’s Automation Conference & Expo will welcome BP, one of the world’s leading oil and gas producers, to discuss their custom applications for data transfer. Tom Roach, BP’s Process Computing Analyst at the BP Whiting Business Unit, will present in Chicago on May 23.

Comments Automation World Director of Content and the conference program architect, David Greenfield, “What makes the BP presentation so compelling is that it details how a processing facility was able to solve the interoperability challenge of transferring data between disparate systems. Attendees will be able to learn first-hand how BP’s Process Computing Team created these custom apps.” BP is now transferring data between seven operating units and providing host, OPC Server and application redundancy and auto-failover/recovery capability.

Now in its sixth year, the Automation Conference & Expo explores transformative trends and technologies for engineering and management professionals within discrete manufacturing, packaging, and continuous and batch processing. Also on stage at this year’s conference are leading automation technology end-users Caterpillar Inc. and Snyder’s-Lance. The 2017 program will explore how companies are deploying automation in discrete manufacturing; augmented reality for maintenance and repair; enhancing cybersecurity in process environments; 3D printing / additive manufacturing for custom parts; lights out manufacturing; virtual machine design and more.

Scheduled for May 23-24 at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare, the Automation Conference & Expo is produced by PMMI Media Group, publishers of Automation World and Packaging World. Registration and additional program details are available at TheAutomationConference.com or by contacting PMMI Media Group at 1-800-355-5595.

About PMMI Media Group

