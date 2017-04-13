Action DME Purchases CareTend® Cloud-Based Business Management

Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that Action DME has agreed to license CareTend hosted software for its durable medical equipment business.

Action DME was founded in 2015 and provides direct delivery to patients for durable medical equipment, including back, knee, and other joint bracing products to Tennessee residents. When evaluating software, Hunter Cook, owner of Action DME, realized how important it is for his business to have an all-in-one solution with the flexibility of being hosted. “I really look forward to using the workflow management tools in CareTend that are very intuitive to how my business operates each day-with the bonus of tracking output in real-time in a single dashboard,” says Cook. “I also look forward to paperless documentation that will reduce waste and allow our staff to easily locate information within seconds. In addition, the reporting tools in CareTend are a huge plus for me so that I can save hours each week that I typically devote to manual reporting,” adds Cook.

“We are thrilled that Action DME can benefit from using CareTend software,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of the Home Care Solutions division of Mediware. “Allowing the software to do the time-consuming work gives providers more time to focus on growing their business and providing the best care possible,” adds O’Toole.

