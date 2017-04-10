Master's students engage in a class discussion at American University's School of Education. American University. “The teaching profession is in need of teachers who are ready on day one. American University is offering top-notch online teacher preparation to help fill the teacher pipeline,” said Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, dean of AU’s School of Education.

The market for new teachers is on the rebound, and there is a critical need for education leaders and policy makers—both nationally and globally. To help meet this demand, American University (AU)’s School of Education today announced the launch of three online graduate programs in education. These innovative online programs will provide future teachers and education leaders access to world-class educator preparation and outstanding faculty regardless of where they live.

Unless there are major changes in teacher supply and demand projections, annual teacher shortages could increase to as much as 112,000 teachers by 2018 and stay close to that level in subsequent years, according to a report by nonprofit education research group Learning Policy Institute. Existing teacher shortages in the United States are already having impacts on education, including affecting key subject areas like mathematics, science and special education, the report also notes.

In an effort to address this need, AU’s School of Education has launched three programs online, with technical assistance from Noodle Partners. Classes start August 2017. The programs are:



“The teaching profession is in need of teachers who are ready on day one. American University is offering top-notch online teacher preparation to help fill the teacher pipeline,” said Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, dean of AU’s School of Education. “It is more important than ever to make graduate education programs accessible to students online so we can prepare the next wave of teachers, policymakers, and leaders.”

“We are thrilled to partner with American University to increase its suite of outstanding online programs,” said John Katzman, founder and CEO of Noodle Partners. “This new partnership will expand access, which is crucial to educating future educators.”

The content and curricula of the three new online programs replicate the on-campus degree programs that have successfully launched the careers of hundreds of teachers, special education experts, and education policy leaders.

The Master of Arts in Teaching prepares novice K-12 teachers for the realities of teaching in all types of classrooms and provides them the knowledge and pedagogical skills needed to ensure classroom and student success.

The Master of Education in Education Policy and Leadership prepares education professionals for policy and leadership challenges in changing times. Students work with faculty and education leaders to develop knowledge and skills in leadership, policy, law, economics, and the research needed to effectively administer education programs and policies at all levels.

The Master of Arts in Special Education: Learning Disabilities provides teachers with specialized training for teaching students with disabilities. AU’s School of Education maintains a unique partnership with The Lab School of Washington, a pioneering, arts-based scholastic day school for students with severe learning disabilities. MA Special Education students receive training and supervision from The Lab School teachers.

About American University’s School of Education

AU’s School of Education is committed to producing graduates with the skills and knowledge to create equitable and excellent learning environments for all students. AU faculty, including researchers and distinguished scholars, produce cutting-edge research, lead innovative partnerships and outreach, develop relevant and evidence-based coursework, and effect positive change in the most vulnerable communities, nationally and globally. Our graduates are ready for today’s real-world education careers, with 100 percent of master’s students from the on-campus programs employed six months after graduation. Graduates secure employment with school districts, charter schools, and organizations such as Teach for America, U. S. Department of Education, and The Smithsonian Institution. American University is a leader in global education, enrolling a diverse student body from throughout the United States and nearly 130 countries. Located in Washington, D.C., the university provides opportunities for academic excellence, public service, and internships in the nation’s capital and around the world.

About Noodle Partners

Founded by a team of education and technology veterans, Noodle Partners creates innovative online and hybrid programs while improving traditional classroom models. Noodle Partners has the capability to work with universities on every aspect of building a certificate or degree program that they choose — marketing, student recruitment, enrollment, curriculum design, student engagement, support services, graduate placement, and alumni engagement — and provides an exceptionally high level of fit and finish. For more information, please visit: http://www.noodle-partners.com or follow Noodle Partners on Twitter at @NoodlePartners and LinkedIn.