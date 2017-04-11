"New York Common Pantry is honored to have been selected as a top 100 finalist for the 7th Annual Classy Awards in recognition of our commitment to innovation, problem-solving, and effectiveness." Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director

We are excited to announce that New York Common Pantry has been named a top 100 finalist for the 7th Annual Classy Awards. The Collaborative, a unique three-day experience that brings together top social innovators from around the world—offering a series of speakers, breakout and interactive sessions, and networking opportunities—culminates in the Classy Awards ceremony this June 13-15, 2017.

Classy, the world’s leading online fundraising platform for social enterprises, has hosted this event and award ceremony for years in San Diego and has recently expanded the footprint into Boston’s Innovation District for the last two years.

New York Common Pantry (NYCP) is dedicated to reducing hunger throughout New York City, while promoting dignity and self-sufficiency. NYCP works toward the reduction of hunger and food insecurity through an array of programs that help establish long-term independence for those it serves. Since opening in 1980, as a small neighborhood pantry serving 30 families, NYCP has become one of New York City’s most innovative emergency food providers, offering meals and support services to over 300,000 individuals a year. Every week, NYCP’s Choice Pantry serves approximately 1,500 families and redistributes thousands of pounds of produce. NYCP served over 3,000,000 meals in 2016,

New York Common Pantry was one of several hundred programs nominated to this year’s Classy Awards and then went on to complete a comprehensive program application. "New York Common Pantry is honored to have been selected as a top 100 finalist for the 7th Annual Classy Awards in recognition of our commitment to innovation, problem-solving, and effectiveness,” says Stephen Grimaldi, New York Common Pantry’s Executive Director. “We are proud to be positioned alongside many esteemed global organizations as we work to increase access to vital resources for New Yorkers in need."

Finalists were selected based on their scale and scope of the problem, an innovative approach, ability to solve the problem, and organizational effectiveness. From here, 10 winners from the 100 finalists will be chosen by the Leadership Council and announced on stage at the awards ceremony in June.

“The Classy Awards has become one of the top forums for recognizing global social innovation," said Pat Walsh, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer of Classy. "Classy Awards Finalists are pioneering innovative ideas and technologies addressing some of our greatest social problems, and we're honored to play a role in recognizing their incredible accomplishments."

The Collaborative is presented by Classy, Southwest Airlines, Fluxx, Plenty Consulting and The Boston Foundation, alongside Salesforce and Guidestar. For more information on the Collaborative and the Classy Awards, visit http://www.classy.org/collaborative.

New York Common Pantry is one of New York City's largest single-site community-based food pantries.

NYCP works toward the reduction of hunger and food insecurity through an array of programs that function to establish long-term independence for those it serves. The Whole-Person Approach starts with food provision through the distribution of nutritious, fresh food pantry packages in Choice Pantry and hearty balanced breakfast and dinner in the Hot Meals program. Supplemental food is provided to seniors aged 60 and older through Nourish. NYCP then goes further to address the reasons for food insecurity with case management services through Help 365, which assists Pantry visitors in gaining access to resources, and Project Dignity, which connects homeless visitors to resources. The third vital element in NYCP’s whole-person approach is education offered through the Live Healthy! program. Live Healthy! teaches children and adults about the importance of a nutritionally sound diet and active living, as well as providing them with the skills necessary to make healthier choices for their families. NYCP has been awarded four-stars by Charity Navigator for four straight years.

Classy is the world's leading fundraising platform for social enterprises with the goal of solving social problems more effectively and efficiently. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy employs a staff of over 200 people. For more information, visit http://www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter: @Classy.