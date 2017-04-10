The Geothermal Resources Council Announces 2017 Amateur Photo Contest

1st Place 2016: Kemaliye Gathering System by Kristi McGinley. The purpose of the contest is to showcase quality photography featuring geothermal energy around the world.

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) is pleased to announce this year’s Amateur Photo Contest. The purpose of the contest is to showcase quality photography featuring geothermal energy around the world.

The winners will be announced at the GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA from October 1-4. The theme for this year’s meeting is “Geothermal Energy: The Power to Do More”.

The first place winner will receive $150, second place - $100, and third place - $75. Honorable Mention photos will receive certificates.

Photographs on any subject related to geothermal energy can be submitted such as geothermal energy production, Enhanced Geothermal systems (EGS), direct use and geothermal heat pumps. These can include photos of well testing, drilling, operation of geothermal equipment, newly developed equipment, or plant operation, construction of a geothermal plant or plant site, and geological areas or surface manifestations (holding potential for geothermal exploration or development).

More information on the GRC Amateur Photo Contest, including a submission form, can be found on the GRC website (http://www.geothermal.org). The deadline for submissions is August 18, 2017.

##

About the Geothermal Resources Council:

With the experience and dedication of its diverse; international membership bolstering a more than 45-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as the one of the world’s preeminent geothermal associations advancing geothermal development through education; research, and outreach.

For more information, please visit http://www.geothermal.org.

Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News (geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com). Become a fan on Facebook (facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil). Follow GRC on Twitter (@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2017). Check out GRC’s YouTube Channel (youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil). See geothermal photos on GRC’s Flicker page (flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil).

###