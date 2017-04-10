FlowFound Named Official VR Sponsor for Upcoming Digital Dealer 2017

“Virtual reality is a huge opportunity and the insights we find can be used to anticipate and develop sales opportunities for stores..."

FlowFound, a leading strategic digital marketing consulting service, has selected the upcoming Digital Dealer Conference & Expo to showcase its innovative virtual reality experiences and kiosks for dealerships as the official VR sponsor. In addition, FlowFound has also been selected as one of the exclusive six finalists within the Dealer Tech Tank contest.

Partnered with the designer leading the charge on innovation and emerging technology for the Coca Cola Freestyle kiosks FlowFound developed customized kiosks that provide exciting new vehicle test drives in virtual reality.

“We want to deliver effective experiences that drive physical test drives by collecting in-market customer data, while also building social engagement for dealerships in areas where a physical person may not be present,” stated Nick Cybela, CEO, FlowFound. “Customers are driven by safety, performance and features, and manufacturers spend millions of dollars innovating with self-driving and technological advancements that may not be comfortable trying in real life. However, once they try these advancements in a fun and safe virtual environment, they’re much more likely to take a physical test drive.”

Cybela continued, “Virtual reality is a huge opportunity and the insights we find can be used to anticipate and develop sales opportunities for stores. We’re thrilled to work with some of the top groups in the country in using VR to accelerate their lead within the market with exciting real world experiences, which can be delivered right at the store.”

The annual conference will be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL, from April 11-13, 2017. For more information about FlowFound and its variety of services, please visit http://www.flowfound.com.

ABOUT FLOWFOUND

FlowFound is a strategic digital solutions agency based in Atlanta, GA. The company is focused on helping auto dealers maximize their digital vendors or replace them entirely through marketing strategies that sell and service more vehicles. They specialize in building proprietary teams, products and processes around digital marketing for dealerships and dealer groups. The company offers digital solutions, virtual reality, and proprietary data processing including tracking leads and calls to each sale, which is led by its Chief Data Officer who holds a PhD in Applied Mathematics and Machine Learning. For more information, please visit our Web site at http://www.flowfound.com or contact us at leads(at)flowfound(dot)com.