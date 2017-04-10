"We work with our clients to incorporate their vision at all times in the effort to bring amazing residential developments to life."

New World Group, an advertising and marketing agency with a focus on high end luxury real estate and entertainment announced that they were the recipients of 8 Creative Advertising and Marketing Awards given at the annual SAM (Sales and Marketing) Awards ceremony hosted by the New Jersey Builders Association. The total count for the properties they worked on this year totaled 14 Wins, the most awarded to one agency at the ceremony and a record for our firm. New World Group’s clients Landsea, Inc and Cast Iron Lofts both won community of the year while New World Group received awards for Best Logo Design, Best Website, Best Brochure Design, Best APP Design, Best Marketing Strategy, Best Full Page Ad, Best Half Page Ad and Best Billboard on behalf of the work done in the luxury real estate sector of their business.

On the company’s recent win, our president Chris Seriale said, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with these incredible clients and create identities for these communities that are stand out in a very competitive marketplace. We really do pride ourselves on taking each project on with a fully customized approach; really working with our client to incorporate their vision at all times in the effort to bring amazing residential developments to life."

Landsea is the developer of Avora, Port Imperial’s most highly anticipated waterfront development on New Jersey’s Gold Coast, and Cast Iron Lofts is located in Soho West, the booming neighborhood that bridges between Hoboken and Jersey City. In late 2016, New World Group commissioned world-renowned street artist Kobra to paint a 180’ mural of David Bowie on the side of Cast Iron Lofts as part of an ongoing marketing campaign to identify the development and the neighborhood for desirability, artistic endeavor and residential excellence.

About New World Group, Inc.: Founded in 1995, New World Group is a marketing and advertising agency that focuses on high-end luxury real estate development, music and theatrical film releases. New World Group is a full service company providing everything from naming, advertising campaigns, website development and signage to promotional giveaway tools, wearables, and a wide breadth of advanced strategic marketing initiatives. The company is located in Secaucus, NJ and serves clients worldwide.