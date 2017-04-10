Cole-Parmer's redesigned web site can be accessed from any browser and device. "The finalists represent some of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in e-commerce” says Molly Love, CEO of Internet Retailer.

Cole-Parmer, a global manufacturer and distributor of fluid handling, test and measurement, and laboratory products, has been selected, from hundreds of nominations, as a finalist for the third annual 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards in the B2B e-commerce website redesign of the year category.

The Awards recognize outstanding achievements by innovative online retailers and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce companies in the past year. A team of Internet Retailer senior editors and e-commerce industry experts selected 45 finalists.

"The finalists represent some of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in e-commerce, and their accomplishments reflect the ongoing shift of purchasing—whether by consumers or businesses—to the web,” says Molly Love, CEO of Internet Retailer.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition among many of the top e-commerce companies in the industry,” says Binoy Edathiparambil, Manager of E-Commerce and the overall redesign project lead. “This acknowledgement emphasizes the hard work and dedication our teams put toward bringing our offline experience of broad access to high-quality products, easy customer service interactions and deep product expertise to the web.”

Cole-Parmer’s redesigned web site has a simple, modern design with a user-friendly interface and improved navigation and search. It can be accessed from any browser and device—computers, tablets, and smartphones of all sizes. Customers can add technical articles and resources to their MyDocs page for quick access, create quotes faster and easier, and download invoices directly from their order history.

To shop this innovative e-commerce site or find technical information and support, go to Cole-Parmer.com

Cole-Parmer has been a leading global manufacturer and distributer of fluid handling products, instrumentation, equipment, and supplies since 1955. Our portfolio including popular brand names such as Masterflex®, Ismatec®, Oakton®, Digi-Sense™, Environmental Express® and more, are sold around the globe through direct sales, multichannel marketing outlets, and a strong network of international dealers. Cole-Parmer also features an ISO-17025-accredited metrology lab for instrument calibration and repair. Cole-Parmer responds with excellence to customer needs, and offers application expertise and technical support. For more information, contact Cole-Parmer, 625 East Bunker Court, Vernon Hills, IL 60061. In the US, call 1-800-323-4340. International customers, call 1-847-549-7600.