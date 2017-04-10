Today, Pearson announced a new partnership with Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) to provide students with affordable rental options for both print and e-book versions of popular Pearson higher education titles. Beginning this fall, approximately 50 editions of high volume Pearson titles will be available via a “rental-only” model, through Chegg, which will provide students with affordable access to their choice of a print or electronic version of the selected titles. Under this program, the titles are consigned to Chegg and all rental prices will be under $100, with electronic versions of these titles being the lowest cost option. Pearson anticipates expanding the titles included in this program over time.

In January, Pearson announced a two step plan to take on the issue of college affordability. That plan immediately reduced the prices of 2000 e-book titles by up to 50 percent. The second phase of the effort ensures that students can rent popular print titles through trusted retailers, like Chegg. This rental-only model allows Pearson to reduce prices by up to 60% and ensure that all students have access to affordable textbooks.

“Faculty and students have been clear - they desire the ability to rent affordable print and digital products,” said Tim Bozik, president, global product at Pearson. “This program, along with Pearson’s other affordability initiatives, provide faculty and students with quality Pearson materials at an affordable price point. We are excited to work with Chegg to bring our high quality Pearson materials to students in a way that works for them.”

“Paramount to Chegg’s mission is to increase access to higher education by making it more affordable. We are excited to partner with Pearson, the world’s leading higher-ed publisher, to accelerate our ability to make high quality education resources accessible to every student,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg. “We applaud Pearson’s recent moves to focus on the financial needs of students while also embracing the new and innovative pricing models and channels that meet the needs of today’s students.”

This program is part of Pearson’s ongoing commitment to making college more accessible and more affordable for students. In addition to the eBook price reduction and the print rental program, Pearson has introduced Revel--digital courseware that blends authors’ narrative, interactive media, and assessment, enabling students to read, practice, and study in one continuous experience--for less than the cost of a traditional textbook. Students can access Revel with their computer, tablet or mobile phone for as little as $65.

Pearson has also launched programs such as Digital Direct Access, which delivers digital course materials directly to students on the first day of class, eliminating trips to the campus bookstore or online. That program can save students up to 60% compared to the price of traditional print materials.

And, Pearson recently announced a partnership with IBM Watson to create virtual college tutors, making digital learning easier and more engaging.

