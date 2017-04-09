Wayne Farms Launches Child Nutrition Products For Schools

Wayne Farms Child Nutrition Chicken Breast Nuggets

These items meet national nutritional guidelines that schools are required to follow, while providing healthier chicken options for kids.

Products Available:

Fully Cooked Whole Grain Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets

Fully Cooked Whole Grain Breaded Chicken Breast Patties

These products are made from all white meat chicken that have never been administered antibiotics and are fed a vegetarian diet. The breading system is made of whole grains and offers a crunchy outside while keeping the chicken moist on the inside. The patties and nuggets are an excellent source of protein and are a healthier option for kids as they can be baked in the oven, not fried. Operators will find these convenient as they are fully cooked for fast and easy execution back-of-house.

For more information regarding Wayne Farms® Child Nutrition chicken products visit http://www.waynefarms.com.

About Wayne Farms LLC

Wayne Farms LLC is the sixth-largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the U.S. with annual sales exceeding $1.9 billion. A subsidiary of Continental Grain Company, Wayne Farms owns and operates 11 fresh and prepared foods facilities throughout the Southeast, produces more than 2.6 billion pounds of poultry products each year, and employs more than 8,900 individuals. Producing products under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh & prepared foods chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; and CHEF’S CRAFT® gourmet chicken, Wayne Farms has a well-known history of delivering exceptional poultry products to some of the largest industrial, institutional, and foodservice companies across America.

